Share Market Update: Sensex ends 246 points higher, Nifty at 11,661; YES Bank gains 8%

Commenting on Nifty's movement, Rohit Singre, Senior Research Analyst at LKP securities said, "Index closed a week at 11662 with gains of more than 3 percent and nifty bank given close at 29120 with nearly gains of 4 percent forming a bullish candle on both the indices. On weekly chart both Nifty and Nifty bank are well managing in rising channel pattern hinting if managed to hold current levels we may see current bullish momentum to be continue for near term."

Share Market Update: Benchmark equity indices ended on a bullish note Friday, on back of buying pressure in PSU banking, pharma, realty and metal scrips, amid healthy Q2 earning season. Sensex closed at 39,298 level and Nifty rose 75 points higher to 11,661 level. Sectorally, all sectors traded in the green except media, with over 1% rise in PSU banking, pharma, realty and metal scrips by the closing bell.

Market continued its upward trend by the afternoon session on Friday. Sensex has risen to 39,280 after 230 points hike and Nifty rose 60 points higher to 11,652 level. Sectorally, all sectors traded in the green except media, with over 1% rise in PSU banking, pharma, realty and metal scrips.

Tata Motors stock traded 0.25% higher to Rs 141 on the BSE today, after yesterday's rally on brexit deal, that gave clarity on its global businesses. The HDFC report said UK based stocks like Tata Motors surged as a deal would make the UK manufactured products viable. The automaker that owns JLR told Bloomberg that it is open to finding partners, although doesn not plan to sell the luxury brand. JLR posted weak numbers recently amid collapsed sales on the backdrop of China's economic slowdown and uncertainty over Brexit. Tata Motors had bought Jaguar Land Rover from Ford Motor Co. in 2008.

As per data by TRAI released today, Reliance Jio continues to add users in the the range of 84.4 lakh in August against 85.4 lakh subscriber addititon in July, while Vodafone Idea saw an increase in the loss of users at 49 lakh in Aug against 33.9 lakh subscriber lost in July month. Airtel, on the other hand, has lost 5.6 lakhs users in August month against user loss of 25.8 lakh in July month, indicating less number of users migrating to other operators.

Financial services firm Anand Rathi, in its 2019 Diwali Picks report, listed the stock as its top pick, saying, "Retail business of the firm has grown phenomenally, registering a 7-fold increase in revenue and a 14-fold increase in profit in 6 years term." The brokerage house added, "With the investment cycle having peaked, company's Return On Investment (ROI) trajectory is likely to improve going forward."

Financial services firm Anand Rathi, in its 2019 Diwali Picks report, listed the stock as its top pick, saying, "Retail business of the firm has grown phenomenally, registering a 7-fold increase in revenue and a 14-fold increase in profit in 6 years term." The brokerage house added, "With the investment cycle having peaked, company's Return On Investment (ROI) trajectory is likely to improve going forward."

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 25% by the first hour of Friday's opening session, accompanied with 7% rise National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) shares after media reports suggested that the Indian government may bring down its stake in the state-owned enterprises. The stake in PSU BHEL may be pared in tranches to 26% from the current 63.17%. Additionally, it may sell 4-5 non-manufacturing units of BHEL are reportedly marked for sale to private players this fiscal.

The m-cap of the Mukesh Ambani-led RIL tops the market capitalisation list of BSE, with capsize amounting to Rs 8,85,040 crore, at the closing price of Rs 1,396.15, on Thursday. Today the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries has crossed Rs 9 lakh crore mark.

The m-cap of the Mukesh Ambani-led RIL tops the market capitalisation list of BSE, with capsize amounting to Rs 8,85,040 crore, at the closing price of Rs 1,396.15, on Thursday. Today the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries has crossed Rs 9 lakh crore mark.

Share Market Update: After yesterday',s 39,000 crossing by Sensex and Nifty back above 11,500 mark for the first time in October 2019, equity indices on Friday are trading on bullish grounds and are expected to trade above the crossed resistance zones. Investor participants was optimistic today partly due to on ground earnings which are coming in better than anticipated. Investor sentiment was also upbeat after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at further stimulus in FY20, they said.

The Indian rupee was down 4 paise at 71.20 per US dollar in opening deals on Friday due to increased demand for the greenback from importers. The rupee had logged 27 paise gains on Thursday. After opening on a flat note, the rupee lost some ground as the morning trade progressed. However, easing crude oil prices and lower US currency against its key rivals rendered some support to the Indian currency, forex dealers said. Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee falls to 71.20 per USD amid increased demand for dollar

10:33 IST:



The Indian rupee was down 4 paise at 71.20 per US dollar in opening deals on Friday due to increased demand for the greenback from importers. The rupee had logged 27 paise gains on Thursday.



After opening on a flat note, the rupee lost some ground as the morning trade progressed.



However, easing crude oil prices and lower US currency against its key rivals rendered some support to the Indian currency, forex dealers said.



Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee falls to 71.20 per USD amid increased demand for dollar





10:32 IST Sensex pack gainers/losers

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, L&T, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, rising up to 3 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Asian P ints and Bajaj Auto fell up to 1 per cent.

10:32 IST:

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, L&T, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, rising up to 3 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Asian P ints and Bajaj Auto fell up to 1 per cent.

10:31 IST RIL rises ahead of earnings Share of Reliance Industries advanced up to 1.3% intraday to the high of Rs 1,415 on the BSE, ahead of its quarterly earnings, scheduled to be announced later in the day.









10:31 IST: Share of Reliance Industries advanced up to 1.3% intraday to the high of Rs 1,415 on the BSE, ahead of its quarterly earnings, scheduled to be announced later in the day.









10:26 IST Sector update Sectorally, all sectors traded in the green except media, with over 1% rise in PSU banking and metal scrips.

10:26 IST: Sectorally, all sectors traded in the green except media, with over 1% rise in PSU banking and metal scrips.

10:23 IST YES Bank share price rises 9%



YES Bank shares rose 9% intraday over the reports of industrialists Sunil Munjal and Sunil Mittal expressing interest in buying stake in the private bank. Both industrialists have reportedly initiated interest in buying as much as 5% stake in the cash-crunched lender, that currently stand amid a capital raising exercise.



The clarification issued by the bank today said, “The Bank in the usual and ordinary course of its business continues to explore various means of raising capital/funds through issuance of securities to diverse set of investors in order to meet its business and regulatory requirements, subject to compliance with prescribed procedures and receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals.”









10:23 IST:



YES Bank shares rose 9% intraday over the reports of industrialists Sunil Munjal and Sunil Mittal expressing interest in buying stake in the private bank. Both industrialists have reportedly initiated interest in buying as much as 5% stake in the cash-crunched lender, that currently stand amid a capital raising exercise.



The clarification issued by the bank today said, “The Bank in the usual and ordinary course of its business continues to explore various means of raising capital/funds through issuance of securities to diverse set of investors in order to meet its business and regulatory requirements, subject to compliance with prescribed procedures and receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals.”









10:13 IST Key event next week The next US Federal Open Market Committee Meeting (October 2019) is scheduled for 29-30 (Tuesday-Wednesday) of October, 2019

10:13 IST: The next US Federal Open Market Committee Meeting (October 2019) is scheduled for 29-30 (Tuesday-Wednesday) of October, 2019

10:11 IST Results scheduled for today Listed companies that are due to release their second quarterly earnings figures today are namely Reliance Industries, Ambuja Cements, ICICI Lombard, L&T Finance Holdings, L&T Technology Services, Visa Steel, Sasken Technologies

10:11 IST: Listed companies that are due to release their second quarterly earnings figures today are namely Reliance Industries, Ambuja Cements, ICICI Lombard, L&T Finance Holdings, L&T Technology Services, Visa Steel, Sasken Technologies

10:05 IST Despite IMF projections, India still among fastest growing economies: FM India remains among the fastest growing economies of the world and efforts are being made to make it grow faster, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a reduced growth rate for India, but the country's economy is "still growing as the fastest", she told a group of Indian reporters on Thursday.



(PTI)

10:05 IST: India remains among the fastest growing economies of the world and efforts are being made to make it grow faster, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a reduced growth rate for India, but the country's economy is "still growing as the fastest", she told a group of Indian reporters on Thursday.



(PTI)

10:03 IST PVR stock drops 1.24% post results Post Q2 results, PVR stock trades 1.24% lower to the intraday low of Rs 1816.60, in line with with the 'Nifty Media' sector , that has fallen by 1.24%.





10:03 IST: Post Q2 results, PVR stock trades 1.24% lower to the intraday low of Rs 1816.60, in line with with the 'Nifty Media' sector , that has fallen by 1.24%.





09:59 IST ZEEL stock trades 3% lower Post Q2 results, ZEEL stock opened to the intraday loss of Rs 247.95, down 6.33% today, inline with the 'TV Broadcasting & Software' sector , that has fallen by 3%. The stock has reduced over 45% year to date and 23% in the last 3 months.





09:59 IST: Post Q2 results, ZEEL stock opened to the intraday loss of Rs 247.95, down 6.33% today, inline with the 'TV Broadcasting & Software' sector , that has fallen by 3%. The stock has reduced over 45% year to date and 23% in the last 3 months.





09:51 IST Sensex, Nifty turn positive

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty recovered from earlier volatility to trade higher on Friday. Sensex has risen to 39,165 after 110 points hike and Nifty rose 29 points higher to 11, 608 level.



After opening at 39,087.83, Sensex has made a high of 39,197.84 and a low of 38,963.60. Similarly, Nifty after opening at 11,580.30 has made a high of 11,626.35 and a low of 11,553.15

09:51 IST:

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty recovered from earlier volatility to trade higher on Friday. Sensex has risen to 39,165 after 110 points hike and Nifty rose 29 points higher to 11, 608 level.



After opening at 39,087.83, Sensex has made a high of 39,197.84 and a low of 38,963.60. Similarly, Nifty after opening at 11,580.30 has made a high of 11,626.35 and a low of 11,553.15

09:45 IST Asain stocks trade lower Asian stocks stumbled on Friday as China GDP grew 6.0% in 3rd quarter, a 3-decade low. MSCI Asia ex-Japan index turned lower at -0.17% and Nikkei trimmed gains to trade up merely 0.18%





09:45 IST: Asian stocks stumbled on Friday as China GDP grew 6.0% in 3rd quarter, a 3-decade low. MSCI Asia ex-Japan index turned lower at -0.17% and Nikkei trimmed gains to trade up merely 0.18%





09:41 IST FII positive for 5th straight session Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned positive for the 5th consecutive session and remained bearish with net buying logged at Rs 1,158.63 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bearish with selling logged at Rs 511.76 crore on Thursday.





09:41 IST: Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned positive for the 5th consecutive session and remained bearish with net buying logged at Rs 1,158.63 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bearish with selling logged at Rs 511.76 crore on Thursday.





09:38 IST Oil prices steady





Oil prices were stable on Friday after data suggested China, amid the ongoing trade dispute with US recorded weakest quarter of economic growth in last 3 decades. Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell 0.2%, to $59.82 a barrel, and later tarded lower at 59.57,down 0.34%.

09:38 IST:





Oil prices were stable on Friday after data suggested China, amid the ongoing trade dispute with US recorded weakest quarter of economic growth in last 3 decades. Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell 0.2%, to $59.82 a barrel, and later tarded lower at 59.57,down 0.34%.

09:35 IST Opening bell

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erased all early gains in the pre-open session on back of negative asian conterparts and opened marginally higher on Friday amid high volatility. Sensex has risen to 39,100 after 30 points hike an dNifty rose 5 points higher to 11, 590 level.



09:35 IST:

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erased all early gains in the pre-open session on back of negative asian conterparts and opened marginally higher on Friday amid high volatility. Sensex has risen to 39,100 after 30 points hike an dNifty rose 5 points higher to 11, 590 level.



09:26 IST Brexit Deal challenges The new Brexit Deal deal continues to hang in the balance as it remains to be seen if Johnson would have the required numbers in Parliament to get it through. He is faced with an open revolt by the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which supports his Conservative Party government in the Commons.



"We've got a great new deal that takes back control," Johnson tweeted.



Additionally, the DUP made it clear that it cannot sign off on the deal as it stands due to concerns that Northern Ireland would be treated differently from the rest of the UK on customs and VAT.



"These proposals are not, in our view, beneficial to the economic well-being of Northern Ireland and they undermine the integrity of the Union," the DUP said in a statement.



(PTI)



09:26 IST: The new Brexit Deal deal continues to hang in the balance as it remains to be seen if Johnson would have the required numbers in Parliament to get it through. He is faced with an open revolt by the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which supports his Conservative Party government in the Commons.



"We've got a great new deal that takes back control," Johnson tweeted.



Additionally, the DUP made it clear that it cannot sign off on the deal as it stands due to concerns that Northern Ireland would be treated differently from the rest of the UK on customs and VAT.



"These proposals are not, in our view, beneficial to the economic well-being of Northern Ireland and they undermine the integrity of the Union," the DUP said in a statement.



(PTI)



09:18 IST Global Market Update Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, tracking global lifted sentiments post the Brexit deal, although negative Chinese GDP release capped initial gains. On the Singaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty declined 36 points or 0.34% at 11,566, indicating flat-to-negative opening in Nifty. Nikkie 225 currently rises 0.56%



On the Wall Street, US stocks rose on strong earnings, tracking Brexit deal gains with S&P closing 0.28% higher and Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.09%. Although, US Futures (Dow Jones) trades at 26966, down 27 pts or 0.10%.

09:18 IST: Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, tracking global lifted sentiments post the Brexit deal, although negative Chinese GDP release capped initial gains. On the Singaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty declined 36 points or 0.34% at 11,566, indicating flat-to-negative opening in Nifty. Nikkie 225 currently rises 0.56%



On the Wall Street, US stocks rose on strong earnings, tracking Brexit deal gains with S&P closing 0.28% higher and Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.09%. Although, US Futures (Dow Jones) trades at 26966, down 27 pts or 0.10%.

09:11 IST Sensex, Nifty pre-open marginally higher



In Friday's pre-open session, Sensex, Nifty are trading marginally higher, with Sensex rising 35 points to39,087 level and Nifty50 tradeing 5 points higher at 11, 590 level.





09:11 IST:



In Friday's pre-open session, Sensex, Nifty are trading marginally higher, with Sensex rising 35 points to39,087 level and Nifty50 tradeing 5 points higher at 11, 590 level.





09:07 IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 results Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Thursday reported 6.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 413.23 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. "The Essel group company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 386.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year," ZEEL said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company has reported a one-time loss of Rs 170.62 crore in July-September period of this fiscal, it said in the regulatory filing. Zee Entertainment Q2 profit up 7% at Rs 413 crore

09:07 IST: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Thursday reported 6.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 413.23 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. "The Essel group company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 386.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year," ZEEL said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company has reported a one-time loss of Rs 170.62 crore in July-September period of this fiscal, it said in the regulatory filing. Zee Entertainment Q2 profit up 7% at Rs 413 crore

09:05 IST UK, EU agree on Brexit deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain and the European Union had agreed a "great" new Brexit deal but still faced resistance from the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as he sought support for the deal. Britain and the European Union have been racing to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement in time for an October 31 Brexit, but the deal still needs approval from parliament. "We've got a great new deal that takes back control," Johnson said in a tweet. "Now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."



UK, EU agree on Brexit deal; British PM Johnson says let's do it and move on

09:05 IST: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain and the European Union had agreed a "great" new Brexit deal but still faced resistance from the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as he sought support for the deal. Britain and the European Union have been racing to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement in time for an October 31 Brexit, but the deal still needs approval from parliament. "We've got a great new deal that takes back control," Johnson said in a tweet. "Now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."



UK, EU agree on Brexit deal; British PM Johnson says let's do it and move on

09:03 IST: Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported 20.68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 255.01 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. "The country's third largest two-wheeler manufacturer had posted a net profit of Rs 211.31 crore in the corresponding quarter last year," TVS Motor said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. Total revenue reported for the July-September quarter declined by 12.84 per cent to Rs 4,352.70 crore as against Rs 4,994.20 crore in the same quarter last year.



TVS Motor Q2 net profit jumps 21% to Rs 255 crore, revenue dips 13%

Total revenue reported for the July-September quarter declined by 12.84 per cent to Rs 4,352.70 crore as against Rs 4,994.20 crore in the same quarter last year.

09:02 IST PVR Q2 results Multiplex operator PVR on Thursday reported 35 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.67 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. "The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 35.39 crore in September quarter of 2018 and Rs 16.18 crore in June quarter 2019," PVR said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. Consolidated revenue jumped by 37 per cent to Rs 979.40 crore as compared to Rs 714.65 crore in the year-ago period. PVR Q2 profit jumps 35% to Rs 47.67 crore, revenue surges 37%

09:02 IST: Multiplex operator PVR on Thursday reported 35 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.67 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. "The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 35.39 crore in September quarter of 2018 and Rs 16.18 crore in June quarter 2019," PVR said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. Consolidated revenue jumped by 37 per cent to Rs 979.40 crore as compared to Rs 714.65 crore in the year-ago period. PVR Q2 profit jumps 35% to Rs 47.67 crore, revenue surges 37%

09:00 IST China's Q3 GDP growth slows to 6%, slowest in 27 years China's economy expanded at its slowest rate in nearly three decades in the third quarter, hit by cooling domestic demand and a protracted US trade war, official data showed Friday.







The Chinese economy grew 6.0 percent in July-September, compared with 6.2 percent in the second quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



(AFP)

09:00 IST: China's economy expanded at its slowest rate in nearly three decades in the third quarter, hit by cooling domestic demand and a protracted US trade war, official data showed Friday.







The Chinese economy grew 6.0 percent in July-September, compared with 6.2 percent in the second quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



(AFP)

08:58 IST Last close

Share Market Update: After yesterday',s 39,000 crossing by Sensex and Nifty back above 11,500 mark for the first time in October 2019, equity indices on Friday are expected to open on bullish grounds and are likely to trade above the earliler resistance zones, amid second quarterly earnings period and positive global cues.

On Thursday, extending gains for the fifth straight session, equity indices turned majorly bullish and ended over 1% higher each by the closing bell . While Sensex closed 453 points higher at 39,052 mark, Nifty closed 122 points higher at 11,586 level. On the sectoral front, except IT, all the other indices ended on bullish grounds, with over 3% rise in PSU banking, auto scrips and over 1.7% advance in banking and media stocks.



Share Market Update: Sensex ends 453 points higher, Nifty at 11,586; YES Bank gains 15%