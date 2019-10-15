Share Market Update: Sensex ends 291 points higher, Nifty at 11,428, Auto stocks gain

Commenting on the market's rally, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services quoted, “Green shoots from US-China trade talks added positivity while outperformance in domestic auto stocks in expectation of festival demand further lifted the sentiment. FIIs are net buyers in the last two days given stability in global market. Start of Q2 results is mixed but some tailwinds on future earnings outlook will help the market to maintain the momentum.”

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, M&M, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti, rising up to 3.79 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Motors, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra fell up to 2.53 per cent.

Share Market Update: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned majorly bullish by the last hour of Tuesday, and ended 0.75% higher each by the closing bell, on account of global cues. Global equities rose by the afternoon session today after media agencies reported that China had confirmed signing 'Phase One' of the trade deal with the US. BSE S&P Sensex ended 291 points higher at 38,506 level, while NSE Nifty50 climbed 85 points to close at 11,428. On the sectoral front, except IT, all the indices currently trade in the green, with highest buying pressure seen in auto stocks, rising 2.3% by the Tuesday's closing session and over 1% gain registered in metal, media and banking scrips.

JSW Energy rose nearly 7% intraday to Rs 64 on Tuesday, after the committee of creditors approved the company's resolution plan for Ind-Barath Utkal. The company in its Monday's filing post market hours said that the resolution plan submitted for Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Limited ("Ind-Barath") under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has been approved by the Committee of Creditors on 14th October, 2019.

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) extended morning gains and rose 3% intrady to Rs 1019.75 on the BSE ahead of earnings release, scheduled for today. MCX stock trades 1.05% away from 52 week high of Rs 1019.95.

Share Market LIVE: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty have gained 1% each by the afternoon session of Tuesday after global agencies reported that China had confirmed signing 'Phase One' of the trade deal with the US. BSE S&P Sensex has risen 400 points to trade near 38,590 level, while NSE Nifty50 has climbed 150 points to 11,500.

The new IMF head, Krista Lina Georgieva, sees a serious risk that the global economic slowdown will spread, and on Tuesday the IMF is likely to cut its 2019 global growth forecast from 3.2%, already the weakest since 2009.

Share Market LIVE: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty have turned majorly bullish by the afternoon session of Tuesday, on account of global cues and smart recovery in Asian markets. BSE S&P Sensex has risen 375 points to trade near 38,570 level, while NSE Nifty50 has climbed 110 points to 11,450. On the sectoral front, bexcept IT, all the indices currently trade in the green.

The share price of Lakshmi Vilas Bank fell 5% to hit 52-week low of Rs 22.05 on the BSE after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed monetary penalty worth Rs 1 cr. RBI on October 14, 2019, has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Lakshmi Vilas Bank for non-adherence to guidelines on IRAC norms and divergence in respect of two NPA accounts aggregating to Rs. 169.50 cr for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, the filing read. The share value is also the stock's 5-year low. Since inception, LVB shares hovered around Rs 22 share-value in June 2006.

The share price of Syndicate Bank plunged 6.3% to the day' slow of Rs 23 on the BSE counter, also its 52-week low as the lender anounced that RBI has imposed monetary penalty worth Rs 75 lakh on the public lender. The RBI penalised Syndicate Bank worth Rs 75 1akh on account of delay in reporting the fraud to RBI and upfront disbursal of housing loans in cases of incomplete/ under-construction /green field housing projects. Syndicate bank shares currently trade at their 52-week lows, which is also its 5-year low. Since inception, Syndicate Bank shares valued Rs 23 last in June 2003.

Wipro's Q2 Revenue may grow 1.3% QoQ in Constant Currency and 0.1% QoQ in USD terms (within its guided band of 0-2% QoQ CC) for 2QFY20. Growth in BFSI is expected to be partially Impacted by weak IT spending by European banks. Wipro may guide for 1-3% QoQ CC growth for Q3 FY20. PAT may dip 3% qoq to Rs 2262cr due to lower other income. (HDFC securities)

13:07 IST: Wipro's Q2 Revenue may grow 1.3% QoQ in Constant Currency and 0.1% QoQ in USD terms (within its guided band of 0-2% QoQ CC) for 2QFY20. Growth in BFSI is expected to be partially Impacted by weak IT spending by European banks. Wipro may guide for 1-3% QoQ CC growth for Q3 FY20. PAT may dip 3% qoq to Rs 2262cr due to lower other income.



(HDFC securities)

12:41 IST Sensex pack gainers/losers

Gainers today included HUL, Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC duo, ITC and RIL, gaining up to 1 per cent. While, Infosys, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank fell up to 2 per cent.

12:41 IST:

Gainers today included HUL, Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC duo, ITC and RIL, gaining up to 1 per cent. While, Infosys, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank fell up to 2 per cent.

12:38 IST ONGC signs MoU with EXXON-Mobil





Stock price of Oil and Natural Gas Corpotaion (ONGC) rose over 2% in the early trading hours of Tuesday, after the state-owned explorer in a press release announced that it has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global energy giant Exxon Mobil Corporation on 14 October 2019.



ONGC stock rose 2.3% to the intraday high of Rs 138.30, against the last closing price of Rs 135.20 on the BSE. ONGC shares tarde higher than 5, 20 and 50-day moving averages but lower than 100 and 200-day moving averages currently.



US petroleum giant EXXON-Mobil will be offering its expertise and technology to ONGC and help in developing its resources in offshore blocks.



This MoU will enable the two petroleum companies to undertake joint technical studies and cooperate in frontier areas like deep water and other Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) blocks of ONGC in east and west coast and open acreages for joint bidding, the media release by ONGC read.



ONGC shares rise 2% after PSU inks MoU with EXXON-Mobil





12:38 IST:





Stock price of Oil and Natural Gas Corpotaion (ONGC) rose over 2% in the early trading hours of Tuesday, after the state-owned explorer in a press release announced that it has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global energy giant Exxon Mobil Corporation on 14 October 2019.



ONGC stock rose 2.3% to the intraday high of Rs 138.30, against the last closing price of Rs 135.20 on the BSE. ONGC shares tarde higher than 5, 20 and 50-day moving averages but lower than 100 and 200-day moving averages currently.



US petroleum giant EXXON-Mobil will be offering its expertise and technology to ONGC and help in developing its resources in offshore blocks.



This MoU will enable the two petroleum companies to undertake joint technical studies and cooperate in frontier areas like deep water and other Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) blocks of ONGC in east and west coast and open acreages for joint bidding, the media release by ONGC read.



ONGC shares rise 2% after PSU inks MoU with EXXON-Mobil





12:17 IST YES Bank rises 3.5% on recovering Rs 645 cr of Religare exposure Share of private lender YES Bank rose 3.5% intraday after the bank announced that it has recovered Rs 645 crore of Religare exposure post the 6.77% share sale of shareholding in Fortis Healthcare Limited.



YES Bank Limited recovers Rs 645 crore of Religare exposure through sale of a 6.77% block of Fortis Healthcare Limited shares," the statement read.



In a bulk deal, YES Bank offloaded its remaining stake shares at an average price of Rs 130.27, valuing the transaction size at Rs 645.09 cr and completely exited the from the hospital chain' shareholding.



YES Bank rises 3.5% intra day on sale of stake worth Rs 645 crore in Fortis Healthcare

12:17 IST: Share of private lender YES Bank rose 3.5% intraday after the bank announced that it has recovered Rs 645 crore of Religare exposure post the 6.77% share sale of shareholding in Fortis Healthcare Limited.



YES Bank Limited recovers Rs 645 crore of Religare exposure through sale of a 6.77% block of Fortis Healthcare Limited shares," the statement read.



In a bulk deal, YES Bank offloaded its remaining stake shares at an average price of Rs 130.27, valuing the transaction size at Rs 645.09 cr and completely exited the from the hospital chain' shareholding.



YES Bank rises 3.5% intra day on sale of stake worth Rs 645 crore in Fortis Healthcare

12:14 IST Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.33 per USD The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 10 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as concerns regarding US-China trade talks kept investors edgy. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said US and Chinese officials will hold talks by phone this week and next as they work to finalise the "phase one" trade deal. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.26 then fell to 71.33 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 10 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee on Monday had closed at 71.23 against the US dollar. Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.33 per USD over US-China trade talks concerns

12:14 IST: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 10 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as concerns regarding US-China trade talks kept investors edgy. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said US and Chinese officials will hold talks by phone this week and next as they work to finalise the "phase one" trade deal. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.26 then fell to 71.33 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 10 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee on Monday had closed at 71.23 against the US dollar. Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.33 per USD over US-China trade talks concerns

11:50 IST Indiabulls Housing Finance share declines nearly 8% over Moody's downgrade





Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance declined Global credit rating agency Moody's has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and the foreign-currency senior secured rating of housing lender to B2 from Ba2, after the Reserve Bank of India rejected its proposed merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank earlier this month.





Indiabulls Housing Finance shares opened with a gap-down chart pattern, 4.5% lower at Rs 189 on the BSE, in comparison to last closing of Rs 197.90. Later Indiabulls Housing stock price fell 7.93% to the intraday low of Rs 182.2 apeice. The stock has fallen 8.07% in the last 2 days. Indiabulls Housing share value is trading lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.



Indiabulls Housing Finance share declines 8% after Moody's downgrades lender

11:50 IST:





Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance declined Global credit rating agency Moody's has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and the foreign-currency senior secured rating of housing lender to B2 from Ba2, after the Reserve Bank of India rejected its proposed merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank earlier this month.





Indiabulls Housing Finance shares opened with a gap-down chart pattern, 4.5% lower at Rs 189 on the BSE, in comparison to last closing of Rs 197.90. Later Indiabulls Housing stock price fell 7.93% to the intraday low of Rs 182.2 apeice. The stock has fallen 8.07% in the last 2 days. Indiabulls Housing share value is trading lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.



Indiabulls Housing Finance share declines 8% after Moody's downgrades lender

11:25 IST Moody's downgrades IndiaBulls Housing Finance Global credit rating agency Moody's has downgraded IndiaBulls Housing Finance corporate family rating (CFR) and the foreign-currency senior secured rating to B2 from Ba2, driven by the mortgage lender's ongoing challenging access to funding as well as governance issues. Moody's said the access to funding remains challenging, although the company's pool of liquid assets, ability to run down the loan book and roll over of its bank funding act as a buffer against this risk in the short-term. "However, as the funding challenges prolong, the liquidity buffers may erode and expose the company to funding and liquidity risks. This is the key driver of the rating action," said Moody's. Further, Moody's added that perceptions of weak governance have an impact on the credit profile by impeding access to funding. "This is particularly so in the current context as there has been an increase in lenders' risk aversion towards Indian finance companies following the default of IL&FS in September 2018," it said. Moody's downgrades IndiaBulls on funding and governance issues

11:25 IST: Global credit rating agency Moody's has downgraded IndiaBulls Housing Finance corporate family rating (CFR) and the foreign-currency senior secured rating to B2 from Ba2, driven by the mortgage lender's ongoing challenging access to funding as well as governance issues. Moody's said the access to funding remains challenging, although the company's pool of liquid assets, ability to run down the loan book and roll over of its bank funding act as a buffer against this risk in the short-term. "However, as the funding challenges prolong, the liquidity buffers may erode and expose the company to funding and liquidity risks. This is the key driver of the rating action," said Moody's. Further, Moody's added that perceptions of weak governance have an impact on the credit profile by impeding access to funding. "This is particularly so in the current context as there has been an increase in lenders' risk aversion towards Indian finance companies following the default of IL&FS in September 2018," it said. Moody's downgrades IndiaBulls on funding and governance issues

11:22 IST HUL rises 2% post results Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) share price rose in early trade today after the firm reported a 21.18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit for second quarter. HUL share price rose 1.89% to Rs 2,052.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,014.70 on BSE. HUL share has gained 5.03% in the last five sessions. The FMCG share is trading 3.15% away from the 52 week high of Rs 2101.50. HUL share price has gained 33% in last one year and risen 12.51% since the beginning of this year. 19 of 37 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', 15 "hold" and two "underperform" and one "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.



HUL share price rises nearly 2% after firm reports 21% rise in Q2 net profit

11:22 IST: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) share price rose in early trade today after the firm reported a 21.18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit for second quarter. HUL share price rose 1.89% to Rs 2,052.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,014.70 on BSE. HUL share has gained 5.03% in the last five sessions. The FMCG share is trading 3.15% away from the 52 week high of Rs 2101.50. HUL share price has gained 33% in last one year and risen 12.51% since the beginning of this year. 19 of 37 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', 15 "hold" and two "underperform" and one "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.



HUL share price rises nearly 2% after firm reports 21% rise in Q2 net profit

10:23 IST Wipro in red ahead of results After initial gains in trade, Wipro stock has made a trend reversal, post 4 days of consecutive gain, ahead of the announcement of its enarnings figures and trades near day's low at Rs 241, down 0.95%, compared to previous close of Rs 243.35 on BSE. The stock has risen nearly 2% in the last week and fallen 2.44% year-to-date.





10:23 IST: After initial gains in trade, Wipro stock has made a trend reversal, post 4 days of consecutive gain, ahead of the announcement of its enarnings figures and trades near day's low at Rs 241, down 0.95%, compared to previous close of Rs 243.35 on BSE. The stock has risen nearly 2% in the last week and fallen 2.44% year-to-date.





10:17 IST IRCTC continues bullish run on 2nd day IRCTC share continued its bullish run for the second consecutive session today after the Railway PSU made a bumper debut on BSE and NSE yesterday. IRCTC share price opened 1.15% higher at Rs 737 on BSE compared to the previous close of Rs 728.60. The stock subsequently hit a fresh high of Rs 748.90 in trade today. Similarly on NSE, IRCTC stock started 0.72% higher to Rs 733 compared to the previous close of Rs 727.35. On NSE too, the stock hit a new high of Rs 747.40. Market capitalisation of IRCTC stock stood at Rs 11,726 crore on BSE. IRCTC share nears Rs 750 mark on second day after debut; 134% above issue price

10:17 IST: IRCTC share continued its bullish run for the second consecutive session today after the Railway PSU made a bumper debut on BSE and NSE yesterday. IRCTC share price opened 1.15% higher at Rs 737 on BSE compared to the previous close of Rs 728.60. The stock subsequently hit a fresh high of Rs 748.90 in trade today. Similarly on NSE, IRCTC stock started 0.72% higher to Rs 733 compared to the previous close of Rs 727.35. On NSE too, the stock hit a new high of Rs 747.40. Market capitalisation of IRCTC stock stood at Rs 11,726 crore on BSE. IRCTC share nears Rs 750 mark on second day after debut; 134% above issue price

10:16 IST Earnings scheduled for today Wipro, ACC Ltd, Network 18 Media, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), SBI Life Insurance, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Karnataka Bank, Gujarat Hotels, Apollo Trocoat Tubes,TV Broadcast, Z F Streeing Gear, Paisalo Digital are among the listed companies to post their second quarterly figures today.





10:16 IST: Wipro, ACC Ltd, Network 18 Media, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), SBI Life Insurance, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Karnataka Bank, Gujarat Hotels, Apollo Trocoat Tubes,TV Broadcast, Z F Streeing Gear, Paisalo Digital are among the listed companies to post their second quarterly figures today.





10:09 IST FII positive for second session Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned bullish for the second session on Monday, with net buying logged at Rs 895.63 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 425.15 crore.





10:09 IST: Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned bullish for the second session on Monday, with net buying logged at Rs 895.63 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 425.15 crore.





10:06 IST Adani Acquires Transmission Projects Subsidiary From REC Adani Transmission (ATL) rose over 13% on Monday after the company announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement and completed the acquisition of the WRSS XXI (A) Transco Ltd, incorporated by REC Transmission Projects.



With this acquisition, ATL's cumulative transmission network will reach more than 14,000 ckt kms of transmission line and more than 23,000 MVA transformation capacity, out of which more than 11,000 ckt kms and more than 18,000 MVA are under the steady-state operation, the company said in a statement.



"With the signing of the agreement for execution of transmission project in Gujarat, ATL's position as the largest private sector transmission company operating in India is consolidated further," company's managing director and CEO Anil Sardana said.





Adani Transmission share price rises over 13% after firm acquires arm of REC Transmission Projects





10:06 IST: Adani Transmission (ATL) rose over 13% on Monday after the company announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement and completed the acquisition of the WRSS XXI (A) Transco Ltd, incorporated by REC Transmission Projects.



With this acquisition, ATL's cumulative transmission network will reach more than 14,000 ckt kms of transmission line and more than 23,000 MVA transformation capacity, out of which more than 11,000 ckt kms and more than 18,000 MVA are under the steady-state operation, the company said in a statement.



"With the signing of the agreement for execution of transmission project in Gujarat, ATL's position as the largest private sector transmission company operating in India is consolidated further," company's managing director and CEO Anil Sardana said.





Adani Transmission share price rises over 13% after firm acquires arm of REC Transmission Projects





10:05 IST Brent crude declines Brent Crude fell below $60/barrel on concerns of trade negotiation between US-China. In today's trade, Energy indices are advancing the most, 0.82% higher with 2% hike in IOC, 1.5% advance in HPCL and 1% hike in NTPC. Hindustan Petroleum, PowerGrid, ONGC and GAIL were also trading in the green today.

10:05 IST: Brent Crude fell below $60/barrel on concerns of trade negotiation between US-China. In today's trade, Energy indices are advancing the most, 0.82% higher with 2% hike in IOC, 1.5% advance in HPCL and 1% hike in NTPC. Hindustan Petroleum, PowerGrid, ONGC and GAIL were also trading in the green today.

09:49 IST Global Market Update Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green today, on account of global cues and smart recovery in Asian markets in the opening sessions. Asian stocks rose, with the biggest gains in Japan, as investors continued to mull trade negotiations after China said it wanted more talks before signing a deal. On the Singaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty was up 32 points at 11,367. US stocks took a breather after trade talks and currently focus on quarterly earnings figures. On the Wall-Street, US Futures (Dow Jones) was trading at 26792, up 46 points or 0.17%.





09:49 IST: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green today, on account of global cues and smart recovery in Asian markets in the opening sessions. Asian stocks rose, with the biggest gains in Japan, as investors continued to mull trade negotiations after China said it wanted more talks before signing a deal. On the Singaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty was up 32 points at 11,367. US stocks took a breather after trade talks and currently focus on quarterly earnings figures. On the Wall-Street, US Futures (Dow Jones) was trading at 26792, up 46 points or 0.17%.





09:47 IST Opening Bell Share Market LIVE: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green today, on account of global cues and smart recovery in Asian markets in the opening sessions.



BSE S&P Sensex rose 150 points to trade near 38,350 level, while NSE Nifty50 climbed 35 points to 11,380.

09:47 IST: Share Market LIVE: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green today, on account of global cues and smart recovery in Asian markets in the opening sessions.



BSE S&P Sensex rose 150 points to trade near 38,350 level, while NSE Nifty50 climbed 35 points to 11,380.