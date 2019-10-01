Share Market Update: Sensex ends 360 points lower, Nifty below 11,359; CG Power locked 5% lower

Delhi HC issues notice to Prashant Bhushan for dismissal of the PIL
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from day's low point and ended 1% lower each on Tuesday, amid heavy selling in realty, media and banking stocks.
Overall 23 out of 30 scrips on S&P Sensex and39 out 50 stocks on Nifty50 ended on a bearish territory on Tuesday. Sectorally, over 4% decline was registered in realty, PSU banking stocks and media stocks and over 2.5% fall in bank and metal, infra and CPSE scrips.
The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (0.27%), HDFC Bank Ltd. (0.22%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (0.11%), Asian Paints Ltd. (0.08%), among others.
The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were YES Bank Ltd. (24.97%), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (9.09%), State Bank of India (9.04%), Tata Motors Ltd. (4.43%), Bharti Airtel Ltd. (4.42%), among others.
The top gainers of the NSE Nifty pack were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (3.27%), HDFC Bank Ltd. (0.86%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (0.70%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (0.51%), Asian Paints Ltd. (0.41%), among others.
The top losers of the NSE Nifty pack were YES Bank Ltd. (Rs. 31.95,-22.83%), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (8.57%), Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. (5.35%), State Bank of India 5.28%), Grasim Industries Ltd. (5.05%), among others.
CG Power shares were locked at 5% lower circuit of Rs 13.38 after K.N. Neelkant resigned from the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer K.N. Neelkant tendered his resignation orally at the Board meet held on September 30, through video-conferencing, company said in the regulatory statement submitted yesterday after market hours.
Given the ongoing investigations and enquiries, the Board of Directors accepted Mr. K.N. Neelkant's resignation, the filing added.
Sensex Today: Equity indices has fallen over 1.5%, with Sensex tanking 600 points to 38,070 level and Nifty declining 199 points at 11,270 mark. Sectorally, over 5% decline is registered in realty and PSU banking stocks, while 3% fall was recorded in media stocks and over 2.5% fal lin bank and metal scrips. Infra and CPSE were trading 2% lower each.
Dhirendra Singh, promoter and director of Manpasand Beverages has filed an FIR against 7 people in the matter of hostile takeover of the company.
, 3 directors of Manpasand Beverage’s resign namely Bipin Rathod, Uday Kamath and Jitendra Dhivare, where in the resigning directors have stated didsatisfaction with CMD’s decisions.
Responding to the news, shares of Manpasand beverages declined 4.93% to the lower circuit band at Rs 7.13, new 52 week and all time Low. There are no bidders and only sellers offering the stock currently.
Indiabulls Housing Finance recovered from losses, declining 4% currently as against 11% intraday low after the company declared that Delhi HC issued notices to Prashant Bhushan on applications filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited for Perjury and for dismissal of the PIL today.
The filing added," Taking a serious note of the apparent perjury committed by Prashant Bhushan, the court directed him to file replies within 10 days and has listed the applications for hearing on 24th October 2019 on which date the court will also consider the application filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance for dismissal of the PIL."
Sensex Today: Equity indices has fallen over 1%, with Sensex tanking 400 points to 38,200 level and Nifty declining 130 points at 11,350 mark.
Mahindra’s overall automotive sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 43,343 vehicles in September 2019, compared to 55,022 vehicles during September 2018. Numbers were ahead of Nomura expectation of 36,000 units.
Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We are positive that this festive season, with the onset of Navratra, will augur well for us and the automotive industry. This, in addition to factors such as the good monsoon and recently announced positive government initiatives should help revive the industry in the short term.”
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were trading 3.43% higher to the intraday high of Rs 566 on BSE, after the annoucnement.
Chinese companies listed in the U.S. bounced back as the White House downplayed reports it was looking to delist them. Chinese companies looking to list on the Nasdaq, however, will face tighter restrictions.
The Trump administration issued a partial -- and qualified -- denial to the revelation that it is discussing imposing limits on U.S. investments in Chinese companies and financial markets as China vowed to continue opening its markets to foreign investment.
Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices have turned volatile by the afternoon session of Tuesday, with Sensex trading flat around the 36, 680 level and Nifty trying to hold 11,500 mark.
The top gainers of the NSE Nifty pack were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (5.63%), YES Bank Ltd. (2.42%),, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (2.04%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (1.78%), Eicher Motors Ltd. (1.78%), among others.
The top losers of the NSE Nifty pack were Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. (7.93%), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (4.64%), Bharti Airtel Ltd. (2.41%), Grasim Industries Ltd. (2.02%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (1.82%), among others
A group of secretaries Panel on disinvestment has approved sale of government’s entire shareholding in four public sector companies – Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Shipping Corp of India (SCI), THDC India and NEEPCO. The government holds 53.3% stake in BPCL, 54.8% in Concor and 63.75% in SCI. It also cleared a sale of 30% equity of Container Corp of India (Concor) from the government holding.
Reacting as per the latest media developement,s share prcie of the PSu listed companies zoomed up, with BPCL hitiig a fresh 552-week high if Rs 511 on the bourses and Concor rising almost 8% against its previous close.
Sensex Today: IT, metal, banking realty are currently dragging the index down while media, pharma, FMCG, auto, financial services and energy are helping the broder indices recover losses.
India September Nikkei Manufacturing PMI remained unchanged at 51.4 compared to previous month.
The eight core industry output falls to 0.50% in Aug from year earlier following de-growth in coal, cement, crude output. Today, the PMI for September moth will be released, which could be lower than August 51.4.
IRCTC IPO has been subscribed 1.12 times, meaning 12% higher above the full extent by 10:45 IST, amounting to 2.25 cr total bids recieved against the toal issue size of 2.106 cr on its second day of bidding process, Oct 1, 2019, the data available on exchanges show.
The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment has been 2.23 subscribed times, totalling 155 lakh against 70 lakh offered shares. Employee bids received has also been oversubscribed by 1.15 times, amounting to 1.8 lakhs shares against the reserved 1.6 lakh shares. This is followed by 0.21 times subscription reponses recieved in Non Institutional Investors (NII)
Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices have turned bullish after the first hour of trade, with Sensex rising 160 points to 38,820 and Nifty trading 45 points higher at 11,520 level.
Shares of PNB Housing Finance fell 4.6% to touch a 52-week low of Rs 556.70 on Tuesday after the housing lender announced resignation of chairman of the company.
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 469.40 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 504.69 crore on Tuesday.
Shares of BPCL climbed to a 52-week high after media reports suggested that in a disinvestment move, a panel of secretaries has proposed that the government to exit 4 public sector undertakings (PSUs) fuel retailers namely Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corporation of Indi of India, and power companies THDC and NEEPCO. Additionally, they have also proposed the government to reduce its holding in Concor from around 55% to 25%.
The Sensex gain was led mainly by Yes Bank, Axis bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank.
On the other hand, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the the scrips trading in the red.
Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade on Tuesday after production at the world’s largest oil producers fell in the third quarter, although demand concerns continued to keep a keep a lid on prices.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.83 per cent to trade at USD 60.78 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 3.3% on Monday before rise 0.39% early on Tuesday to $54.28 per barrel.
Asian shares are trading in the bullish territory. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.74% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.24% and Australia's benchmark by 0.25%.
U.S. stock futures ESc1 rose 0.35% in Asia, a day after the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.50%.
Gold fell to a two-month low on the back of a robust U.S. dollar, last trading at $1,468.50 per ounce
The Indian rupee has opened higher by 14 paise at 70.73 per dollar in the early trade on Tuesday, as compared to its previous close of 70.87 against the Amercian currency yesterday.
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on bearish grounds on Monday, backed by subdued global cues. The Sensex ended 155 points lower at 38,667 level and the Nifty closed 35 points lower at 11,477.
