Share Market Update: Sensex ends 360 points lower, Nifty below 11,359; CG Power locked 5% lower

16:03 IST Closing Session Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from day's low point and ended 1% lower each on Tuesday, amid heavy selling in realty, media and banking stocks.



Overall 23 out of 30 scrips on S&P Sensex and39 out 50 stocks on Nifty50 ended on a bearish territory on Tuesday. Sectorally, over 4% decline was registered in realty, PSU banking stocks and media stocks and over 2.5% fall in bank and metal, infra and CPSE scrips.





14:53 IST Sensex pack gainers/losers The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (0.27%), HDFC Bank Ltd. (0.22%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (0.11%), Asian Paints Ltd. (0.08%), among others.





The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were YES Bank Ltd. (24.97%), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (9.09%), State Bank of India (9.04%), Tata Motors Ltd. (4.43%), Bharti Airtel Ltd. (4.42%), among others.



14:52 IST Nifty Pack gainers/losers





The top gainers of the NSE Nifty pack were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (3.27%), HDFC Bank Ltd. (0.86%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (0.70%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (0.51%), Asian Paints Ltd. (0.41%), among others.





The top losers of the NSE Nifty pack were YES Bank Ltd. (Rs. 31.95,-22.83%), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (8.57%), Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. (5.35%), State Bank of India 5.28%), Grasim Industries Ltd. (5.05%), among others.

14:27 IST CG Power locked 5% lower CG Power shares were locked at 5% lower circuit of Rs 13.38 after K.N. Neelkant resigned from the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company



Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer K.N. Neelkant tendered his resignation orally at the Board meet held on September 30, through video-conferencing, company said in the regulatory statement submitted yesterday after market hours.



Given the ongoing investigations and enquiries, the Board of Directors accepted Mr. K.N. Neelkant's resignation, the filing added.

14:26 IST Equity indices tank over 1.5% each Sensex Today: Equity indices has fallen over 1.5%, with Sensex tanking 600 points to 38,070 level and Nifty declining 199 points at 11,270 mark. Sectorally, over 5% decline is registered in realty and PSU banking stocks, while 3% fall was recorded in media stocks and over 2.5% fal lin bank and metal scrips. Infra and CPSE were trading 2% lower each.

14:21 IST Manpasand Beverages hits new and all time low



Dhirendra Singh, promoter and director of Manpasand Beverages has filed an FIR against 7 people in the matter of hostile takeover of the company.



, 3 directors of Manpasand Beverage’s resign namely Bipin Rathod, Uday Kamath and Jitendra Dhivare, where in the resigning directors have stated didsatisfaction with CMD’s decisions.



Responding to the news, shares of Manpasand beverages declined 4.93% to the lower circuit band at Rs 7.13, new 52 week and all time Low. There are no bidders and only sellers offering the stock currently.





14:13 IST Delhi HC issues notice to Prashant Bhushan for dismissal of the PIL Indiabulls Housing Finance recovered from losses, declining 4% currently as against 11% intraday low after the company declared that Delhi HC issued notices to Prashant Bhushan on applications filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited for Perjury and for dismissal of the PIL today.



The filing added," Taking a serious note of the apparent perjury committed by Prashant Bhushan, the court directed him to file replies within 10 days and has listed the applications for hearing on 24th October 2019 on which date the court will also consider the application filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance for dismissal of the PIL."

14:01 IST Market fails to hold gains, declines over 1% Sensex Today: Equity indices has fallen over 1%, with Sensex tanking 400 points to 38,200 level and Nifty declining 130 points at 11,350 mark.

13:26 IST Mahindra's Auto Sector sells 43,343 vehicles in Sep19





Mahindra’s overall automotive sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 43,343 vehicles in September 2019, compared to 55,022 vehicles during September 2018. Numbers were ahead of Nomura expectation of 36,000 units.



Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We are positive that this festive season, with the onset of Navratra, will augur well for us and the automotive industry. This, in addition to factors such as the good monsoon and recently announced positive government initiatives should help revive the industry in the short term.”



Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were trading 3.43% higher to the intraday high of Rs 566 on BSE, after the annoucnement.

13:16 IST Chinese listed companies in US bounce bank from lows Chinese companies listed in the U.S. bounced back as the White House downplayed reports it was looking to delist them. Chinese companies looking to list on the Nasdaq, however, will face tighter restrictions.



The Trump administration issued a partial -- and qualified -- denial to the revelation that it is discussing imposing limits on U.S. investments in Chinese companies and financial markets as China vowed to continue opening its markets to foreign investment.

