Share Market Update: Sensex ends 581 points higher, Nifty at 11,786; Auto indices gain 4%

16:19 IST Closing Bell Share Market Update: Indian equity markets on Tuesday traded majorly bullish after an extended three-day weekend, with Sensex and Nifty ending 1.40% each, amid strong global equities. While Sensex closed 581 points higher at 39,831 level, Nifty ended 159 points higher at 11,786 mark. On the sectoral front, except media, all the other indices ended in the green, with over 4% rise recorded in Auto and metal stocks, followed by 1% hike in IT, energy, CPSE, commodities, PSU banks and pharma scrips. Broader Asian markets also rose amid buoyed investor sentiment over U.S.-China trade deal optimism and fed rate cut hopes.

14:37 IST Fed Meet begins today The Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver another quarter-point cut to its benchmark interest rate when policy makers conclude a two-day meeting on Wednesday.

14:07 IST Sensex rises 650 points, Nifty crosses 11,800 Indian stock market traded majorly bullish after an extended three-day weekend, on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty rising 1.50% each, amid strong global equities. While Sensex rises 650 points to 39,886 level, Nifty has climbed abpve 11,800 level for the first time since July, at a rise of 177 points.

13:53 IST Sensex rises 600 points, Nifty hovers around 11,800 mark Sensex has risen almost 607 points to 39,857 level and Nifty has climbed 166 points to 11,795 level by the afternoon session. Sectorally, Meatl index has gained te most today, at 4% rise, followed 3.6% hike in auto scrips and over 1% rise in banking, financials, CPSE, commodity and energy indices.

13:44 IST Sensex Pack gainers/losers Tata Steel, RIL, M&M, Vedanta, TCS and Maruti advanced up to 3%, whereas Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, HUL, NTPC, Asian Paints, PowerGrid and SBI fell up to 4% each.

13:43 IST Crude oil slips marginally lower Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.70 per cent to USD 61.14 per barrel.

13:40 IST RIL rises nearly 3% Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rose nearly 3% after the company on Friday said it will set up a new subsidiary to bring all its digital initiatives and apps under a single entity, and infuse Rs 1.08 lakh crore equity into this new unit.

13:38 IST IndiGo declines over 5% Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo, plunged 5.37% intraday after India’s air safety watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructed the airline to change engines at least 16 of its Airbus A320neos within fortnight, following three instances of in-flight engine shut-downs.





12:54 IST Sensex trades nearly 250 points away from 40,000 mark Indian stock market traded majorly bullish after an extended three-day weekend, with Sensex rising 490 points to 39,758 and Nifty ganing138 points to 11,765. Broader Asian markets also rose amid buoyed investor sentiment over U.S.-China trade deal optimism and fed rate cut hopes.





11:20 IST Rupee appreciates 18 paise to 70.72 per US dollar The rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 18 paise to 70.72 against the US dollar in morning trade, as gains in domestic equity market and easing crude prices strengthened investor sentiments. However, strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas capped gains for the rupee, forex dealers said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 70.75, showing a gain of 15 paise over its previous closing. On Friday, the rupee had appreciated by 12 paise to settle at 70.90 against the US dollar. Forex market remained closed on Monday on account of 'Diwali Balipratipada'. A higher opening in the domestic equities supported the local unit. Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee appreciates 18 paise to 70.72 per US dollar amid easing crude prices

