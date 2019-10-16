Share Market Update: Sensex ends 92 points higher, Nifty at 11,471; Federal Bank slips 6% post results

Sensex and Nifty, after a volatile trading session, ended nealry 0.30% higher each by Wednesday's closing bell, on back of heavy buying registered in IT, media, metal, realty and CPSE stocks.
While Sensex ended 92 points higher at 38,598 level, Nifty closed 43 points higher at 11,471 mark on Wednesday.
Shares of Federal Bank dropped over 6% as compared to the previous close of Rs 84.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, despite the private lender reporting a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 51.58% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 425.34 crore on Wednesday.
Federal bank shares rose higher in the early trading hours and rose 2.71% to the day's high of Rs 86.8. Although post the earnings release, the stock price traded in the red and fell 6.4% to the intraday low of Rs 79.05 on the BSE, against the previous closing of Rs 84.50. The stock price today trades merely 2.65 points higher than the 52-week low of Rs 76.40, recorded on October 16, 2018.
Mindtree shares are trading 3.47% higher at Rs 750 on the BSE, ahead of its second quarter earnings, scheduled to release today.
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rallied 9% intraday after the company posted over two-fold jump in year-on -year net profit to Rs 71.75 crore, as compared to Rs 36 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal on the back of higher volume and jump in gold prices.
MCX shares gained 5.25% with the opening bell today at Rs 1070 on the BSE, against the previous closing of Rs 1016.65. Later the stock rose 8.98% to the day's high of Rs 1107.70.
MCX reported over two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 71.75 crore for the quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 35.93 crore in the year-ago period. Total income including other income increased 55% year-on-year to Rs 144.53 crore.
Sun Pharma shares gained 1% today after the Pharmaceutical informed the exchanges that one of its wholly owned subsidiary launched Drizalma Sprinkle (duloxetine delayed-release capsules) in the US for oral use.
Share Market LIVE: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned bearish by the afternoon session on Wednesday to trade marginally lower, backed by selling pressure in banking, FMCG and metal stocks. Sensex currently trades 50 points lower at 38,431 and Nifty traded 11 points lower at 11,417 level.
After two sessions of positive momentum, the overvalued share-price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) finally gave up gains on the back of profit-booking by investors and traded in the red territory for the day.
The IRCTC stock gained momentum in the initial hour and rose 1% to the intraday high of Rs 720.55, against the last close of Rs 713.10. Although, later the stock of Rs 10 face value lost ground and traded 2.03% lower at day's low of Rs 698.60 on the BSE.
As per the market depth data available on the BSE, there is 91% selling against the 9% bidders buying the stock at this value.
The newly-listed company’s market capitalisation on Wednesday stood at Rs 11,280 crore, lower by Rs 328 crore than its first-day closing value of Rs 11,658 crore.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and ONGC, rising up to 3%.On the other hand, Vedanta, PowerGrid, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Asian Paints, L&T and TCS fell up to 1.50%.
BPCL shares listed among top gainers on Wednesday and climbed over 6% intraday after media reports suggested that Saudi Aramco is eyeing a buy out of 53.29% Indian government’s stake in the state-owned Maharatna oil and gas company.
Reacting to the latest news for BPCL's privatisation, the stock price rose 2.8% with the opening bell against the previous close of Rs 490.25 on the BSE. Later the stock price climbed 6.13% to the day's high of Rs 520.35. The stock trades 30 points lower than its 52-week high recorded on October 4, 2019.
Media reports suggested that the Saudi oil giant Aramco, that is currently evaluating various planned investments in India, is in an early stage of consideration to the proposed BPCL bid, including its possible partnership with Reliance India Ltd.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while those in Shanghai were in the red. On the Signaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty was trading up by 40 points.
Exchanges on Wall Street ended significantly higher on Tuesday amid positive news on the US-China trade front and hopes of a Brexit deal this week.
On the Wall street, DOW Jones index ended at three week high, led by the quarterly results of JP Morgan chase & Wells Fargo. Asian markets are trading in green. Although, US Futures (Dow Jones) trades at 26,956, down 0.17%.
European market closed in the green after two EU officials said negotiators in Brussels are closing in on a draft Brexit deal that could lead to a breakthrough before the end of Tuesday.
On the negative side, Crude oil benchmark, Brent Futures, rose 0.24 per cent to USD 58.88 per barrel and later to $59 per barrel after IMF cut global growth forecast.
IMF has cut global GDP forecast to 3% (lowest in last 10 years). IMF has also lowered India’s FY20 GDP growth forecast to 6.1% from 7% earlier.
FIIs have been positive for last three consecutive days, having bought a total of INR 2000 cr, according to provisional exchange data provided on the BSE.
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bullish for the third consecutive session since last Friday with net buying logged at Rs 436.02 crore from Indian equities. Similarly domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 929.39 crore on Tuesday.
Option data suggests a trading range for Nifty50 in between 11300 to 11600 zone.
On the global front, China on Tuesday said that it was on the "same page" with the US on trade as it confirmed that the two countries are likely to sign a "phase one agreement" soon to end their trade war.
Beijing also confirmed that it has stepped up purchase of American agricultural produce in large quantities in a bid to address the trade deficit with the US, which last year climbed to USD 539 billion.
Shares of Wipro, the fourth largest IT company, rose 3.3% intraday to Rs 251.8 on the BSE,post the second qaurterly earnings. The stock has gained 5.63% in the last 6 days. A total of 3.73 lakh shares and 98.47 lakh shares are currently changing hands on the counters of BSE and NSE. The volume traded today has risen above 5, 10 and 30-day average volume recorded for the stock on both the bourses.
On Tuesday, Wipro reported 35.82 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,561.20 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. "The Bengaluru-based technology firm had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 1,885.60 crore in the same quarter last year," Wipro said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. The profit was reported Rs 2,387.60 crore in the June quarter. Traditionally the second quarter is positive for the company.
By the first few hours of trade, Sensex and Nifty have gained momentum from flat to positive bias. Sensex has risen 100 points to 38,607 and Nifty50 tardes 33 points higher at 11,461mark. On the sectoral front, except auto and conumption indices, all the other scetors trade today in green, with highest gains registered in media, realty rising over 1.5% and banking indices trading 1% up.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut India's GDP growth forecast to 6.1 per cent for the current fiscal from its earlier projection of 7 per cent. IMF has also reduced growth forecast for FY21 by 20 bps to 7.2%.
"India's economy decelerated further in the second quarter, held back by sector-specific weaknesses in the automobile sector and real estate as well as lingering uncertainty about the health of nonbank financial companies," IMF said in its bi-annual World Economic Outlook.IMF cuts India's FY20 GDP growth forecast to 6.1% from 7%
Rupee opens mildly lower at 71.59 per dollar as compared to Tuesday's close of 71.54 per USD, amid rising crude oil prices and increasing demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas.
Forex traders said muted opening in domestic equities also weighed on the domestic currency.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.60 then fell to 71.71 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 17 paise over its previous closing.
The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.54 against the US dollar.
Share Market LIVE: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty are trading marginally higher today, amid earnings like Mindtree, Federal Bank, Hathway Cable, DB Corporation scheduled for the day. Sensex has risen 18 points to 38, 354 and Nifty50 tardes 9 points higher at 11, 447mark.
Listed companies that are scheduled to post their second quarterly figues today are namely Mindtree, Federal Bank, Hathway Cable, DB Corporation
On Tuesday, domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned majorly bullish by the last hour and ended 0.75% higher each by the closing bell, on account of global cues. Global equities rose by the afternoon session today after media agencies reported that China had confirmed signing 'Phase One' of the trade deal with the US. BSE S&P Sensex ended 291 points higher at 38,506 level, while NSE Nifty50 climbed 85 points to close at 11,428.
On the sectoral front, except IT, all the indices currently trade in the green, with highest buying pressure seen in auto stocks, rising 2.3% by the Tuesday's closing session and over 1% gain registered in metal, media and banking scrips.
