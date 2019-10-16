Share Market Update: Sensex ends 92 points higher, Nifty at 11,471; Federal Bank slips 6% post results

16:16 IST Closing Bell Sensex and Nifty, after a volatile trading session, ended nealry 0.30% higher each by Wednesday's closing bell, on back of heavy buying registered in IT, media, metal, realty and CPSE stocks.



While Sensex ended 92 points higher at 38,598 level, Nifty closed 43 points higher at 11,471 mark on Wednesday.

15:06 IST Federal Bank share price drops 6% post-earnings Shares of Federal Bank dropped over 6% as compared to the previous close of Rs 84.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, despite the private lender reporting a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 51.58% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 425.34 crore on Wednesday.



Federal bank shares rose higher in the early trading hours and rose 2.71% to the day's high of Rs 86.8. Although post the earnings release, the stock price traded in the red and fell 6.4% to the intraday low of Rs 79.05 on the BSE, against the previous closing of Rs 84.50. The stock price today trades merely 2.65 points higher than the 52-week low of Rs 76.40, recorded on October 16, 2018.



14:29 IST Sharp surge in Mindtree Mindtree shares are trading 3.47% higher at Rs 750 on the BSE, ahead of its second quarter earnings, scheduled to release today.

13:54 IST MCX shares rally 9% on strong September quarter results





Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rallied 9% intraday after the company posted over two-fold jump in year-on -year net profit to Rs 71.75 crore, as compared to Rs 36 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal on the back of higher volume and jump in gold prices.



MCX shares gained 5.25% with the opening bell today at Rs 1070 on the BSE, against the previous closing of Rs 1016.65. Later the stock rose 8.98% to the day's high of Rs 1107.70.



MCX reported over two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 71.75 crore for the quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 35.93 crore in the year-ago period. Total income including other income increased 55% year-on-year to Rs 144.53 crore.







13:40 IST Sun Pharma gains 1% Sun Pharma shares gained 1% today after the Pharmaceutical informed the exchanges that one of its wholly owned subsidiary launched Drizalma Sprinkle (duloxetine delayed-release capsules) in the US for oral use.





13:35 IST Market turns bearish Share Market LIVE: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned bearish by the afternoon session on Wednesday to trade marginally lower, backed by selling pressure in banking, FMCG and metal stocks. Sensex currently trades 50 points lower at 38,431 and Nifty traded 11 points lower at 11,417 level.

13:30 IST IRCTC shares decline 2% over profit-booking After two sessions of positive momentum, the overvalued share-price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) finally gave up gains on the back of profit-booking by investors and traded in the red territory for the day.



The IRCTC stock gained momentum in the initial hour and rose 1% to the intraday high of Rs 720.55, against the last close of Rs 713.10. Although, later the stock of Rs 10 face value lost ground and traded 2.03% lower at day's low of Rs 698.60 on the BSE.



As per the market depth data available on the BSE, there is 91% selling against the 9% bidders buying the stock at this value.



The newly-listed company’s market capitalisation on Wednesday stood at Rs 11,280 crore, lower by Rs 328 crore than its first-day closing value of Rs 11,658 crore.







12:45 IST Sensex Pack gainers and losers Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and ONGC, rising up to 3%.On the other hand, Vedanta, PowerGrid, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Asian Paints, L&T and TCS fell up to 1.50%.

12:44 IST BPCL gains over 6% BPCL shares listed among top gainers on Wednesday and climbed over 6% intraday after media reports suggested that Saudi Aramco is eyeing a buy out of 53.29% Indian government’s stake in the state-owned Maharatna oil and gas company.



Reacting to the latest news for BPCL's privatisation, the stock price rose 2.8% with the opening bell against the previous close of Rs 490.25 on the BSE. Later the stock price climbed 6.13% to the day's high of Rs 520.35. The stock trades 30 points lower than its 52-week high recorded on October 4, 2019.



Media reports suggested that the Saudi oil giant Aramco, that is currently evaluating various planned investments in India, is in an early stage of consideration to the proposed BPCL bid, including its possible partnership with Reliance India Ltd.



11:21 IST Global Market Update Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while those in Shanghai were in the red. On the Signaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty was trading up by 40 points.



Exchanges on Wall Street ended significantly higher on Tuesday amid positive news on the US-China trade front and hopes of a Brexit deal this week.



On the Wall street, DOW Jones index ended at three week high, led by the quarterly results of JP Morgan chase & Wells Fargo. Asian markets are trading in green. Although, US Futures (Dow Jones) trades at 26,956, down 0.17%.



European market closed in the green after two EU officials said negotiators in Brussels are closing in on a draft Brexit deal that could lead to a breakthrough before the end of Tuesday.





