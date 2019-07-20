Sheila Dikshit passes away: Delhi govt declares 2-day state mourning; last rites on Sunday

ASSOCHAM president BK Goenka expressed his condolences over the sudden demise of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. "Smt Dikshit had a warm and affectionate personality and worked passionately for the transformation of the National Capital, which boasts of a successful metro, world class-airport and international sports facilities. Her model of economic development had infrastructure upgrade at the core, and the reforms in areas like electricity distribution stood out," Goenka said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: It is great loss for the country & Congress party. Delhi has lost an outstanding leader & administrator who transformed the state beyond recognition. Country will remember her contribution towards the transformation of Delhi for a long time. pic.twitter.com/d3rbGNMD9c

Paying respects to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, former PM Manmohan Singh said that Delhi has lost an outstanding leader and administrator who transformed the national capital. "It is great loss for the country & Congress party. Delhi has lost an outstanding leader & administrator who transformed the state beyond recognition. Country will remember her contribution towards the transformation of Delhi for a long time," Singh said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: It is great loss for the country & Congress party. Delhi has lost an outstanding leader & administrator who transformed the state beyond recognition. Country will remember her contribution towards the transformation of Delhi for a long time. pic.twitter.com/d3rbGNMD9c

Delhi: Actress Sharmila Tagore pays respects to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at the latter's residence in Nizamuddin. Dikshit, 81, passed away due to cardiac arrest, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/zCMGrfOBAK

Delhi: Actress Sharmila Tagore pays respects to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at the latter's residence in Nizamuddin. Dikshit, 81, passed away due to cardiac arrest, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/zCMGrfOBAK

Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/DGwf4KCgbF

Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/DGwf4KCgbF

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Sheila Ji was counted among the most seasoned politicians of our nation. Her political life was spotless, I pay my tributes to her. pic.twitter.com/3P0lzGJ51I

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last tribute to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. Remembering her, Singh says that Sheila Dikshit was counted amongst the most seasoned politicians of our nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Sheila Ji was counted among the most seasoned politicians of our nation. Her political life was spotless, I pay my tributes to her. pic.twitter.com/3P0lzGJ51I

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: People will miss Sheila Dikshit ji a lot, she had worked a lot for Delhi. Even though we were from different parties, whenever I met her she showed a lot of love. I pray to god to give peace to her soul & strength to her family to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/uNSDpxL2Xh

"People will miss Sheila Dikshit ji a lot, she had worked a lot for Delhi. Even though we were from different parties, whenever I met her she showed a lot of love. I pray to god to give peace to her soul & strength to her family to cope with this loss," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: People will miss Sheila Dikshit ji a lot, she had worked a lot for Delhi. Even though we were from different parties, whenever I met her she showed a lot of love. I pray to god to give peace to her soul & strength to her family to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/uNSDpxL2Xh

The passing away of Sheila Dikshit comes as a shock to all . She represented the spirit of the Congress epitomising all that that it stands for . Her 15 years as CM was a glorious period making Delhi what it is today . May her soul rest in peace .

"The passing away of Sheila Dikshit comes as a shock to all. She represented the spirit of the Congress epitomising all that that it stands for. Her 15 years as CM was a glorious period making Delhi what it is today. May her soul rest in peace," said senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

The passing away of Sheila Dikshit comes as a shock to all . She represented the spirit of the Congress epitomising all that that it stands for . Her 15 years as CM was a glorious period making Delhi what it is today . May her soul rest in peace .

Saddened to know about the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji, senior leader of congress party. Condolences to bereaved family members and supporters. She will be remembered for her works. May God render peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti.

Bemoaning the sudden demise of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that she will be remembered for her works.

Saddened to know about the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji, senior leader of congress party. Condolences to bereaved family members and supporters. She will be remembered for her works. May God render peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti.

Very saddened to hear of Mrs Dixit’s passing away. She was a woman of culture and finesse as I remember her. She was a delight to converse with. Delhi owes her a lot. She will be remembered for all that changed in Delhi under her leadership.

"Very saddened to hear of Mrs Dixit's passing away. She was a woman of culture and finesse as I remember her. She was a delight to converse with. Delhi owes her a lot. She will be remembered for all that changed in Delhi under her leadership," Kiran Bedi said.

Very saddened to hear of Mrs Dixit’s passing away. She was a woman of culture and finesse as I remember her. She was a delight to converse with. Delhi owes her a lot. She will be remembered for all that changed in Delhi under her leadership.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to his predecessor Sheila Dikshit. He is accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

BJP MP & BJP Delhi President, Manoj Tiwari pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today, due to a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/Tg0affJdMx

19:43 IST: BJP MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari pays his respects to Sheila Dikshit. BJP MP & BJP Delhi President, Manoj Tiwari pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today, due to a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/Tg0affJdMx — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

19:41 IST A fierce champion of the people, she dedicated her life to better Delhi: Gautam Gambhir "I'm deeply saddened to hear about the untimely death of Sheila Dixitji. A fierce champion of the people, she dedicated her life to better Delhi. A huge loss for the capital. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends," tweeted East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. I'm deeply saddened to hear about the untimely death of Sheila Dixitji. A fierce champion of the people, she dedicated her life to better Delhi. A huge loss for the capital. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends ð — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 20, 2019

19:41 IST: "I'm deeply saddened to hear about the untimely death of Sheila Dixitji. A fierce champion of the people, she dedicated her life to better Delhi. A huge loss for the capital. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends," tweeted East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. I'm deeply saddened to hear about the untimely death of Sheila Dixitji. A fierce champion of the people, she dedicated her life to better Delhi. A huge loss for the capital. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends ð — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 20, 2019

19:39 IST She effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure: Akshay Kumar "Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family," actor Akshay Kumar tweeted. Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family ðð» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2019

19:39 IST: "Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family," actor Akshay Kumar tweeted. Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family ðð» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2019

19:33 IST Her contribution to Delhi and the country was immense: LS Speaker Om Birla "Sheila Dikhshit ji was a motherly figure, as a social & a political worker her contribution was immense to Delhi and the country; whole country is sad over her demise," said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sheila Dikhshit ji was a motherly figure, as a social & a political worker her contribution was immense to Delhi and the country; whole country is sad over her demise. pic.twitter.com/hWSgkvWsg4 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

19:33 IST: "Sheila Dikhshit ji was a motherly figure, as a social & a political worker her contribution was immense to Delhi and the country; whole country is sad over her demise," said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sheila Dikhshit ji was a motherly figure, as a social & a political worker her contribution was immense to Delhi and the country; whole country is sad over her demise. pic.twitter.com/hWSgkvWsg4 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

19:23 IST PM Modi pays tribute to Sheila Dikshit Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last tribute to Sheila Dikshit. She passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. #WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today, due to a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/YV1YpychEh — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

19:23 IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last tribute to Sheila Dikshit. She passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. #WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today, due to a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/YV1YpychEh — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

19:21 IST FM Sitharaman offers condolences Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers condolences on the demise of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. Sorry to know that former Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. #SheilaDikshit is no more. Condolences to her family, friends and followers. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 20, 2019

19:21 IST: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers condolences on the demise of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. Sorry to know that former Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. #SheilaDikshit is no more. Condolences to her family, friends and followers. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 20, 2019

19:18 IST LS Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Sheila Dikshit Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away today, in Delhi due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/skHDEKdh7I — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

19:18 IST: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away today, in Delhi due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/skHDEKdh7I — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

19:15 IST Opponents in politics, friends in personal life: Sushma Swaraj Former Foreign Affairs Minister remembered Sheila Diskhit as an opponent in politics, but a friend in personal life.

Dikshit, three-time Delhi CM and veteran Congress leader, passed away on Saturday. I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 20, 2019

19:15 IST: Former Foreign Affairs Minister remembered Sheila Diskhit as an opponent in politics, but a friend in personal life.

Dikshit, three-time Delhi CM and veteran Congress leader, passed away on Saturday. I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 20, 2019

19:11 IST Anand Mahindra remembers Sheila Dikshit as pioneer of electric mobility in Delhi Remembering Sheila Dikshit, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted, "We Indians revere figures that are maternal and readily accept them in leadership roles. But good leaders transcend gender labels. #SheilaDikshit was one such leader. I will remember her most distinctly for being a pioneering champion of electric mobility in Delhi..."

Dikshit became the Chief Minister of Delhi thrice, from 1998 to 2013. We Indians revere figures that are maternal and readily accept them in leadership roles. But good leaders transcend gender labels. #SheilaDikshit was one such leader. I will remember her most distinctly for being a pioneering champion of electric mobility in Delhi... https://t.co/0U3XNORCIC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 20, 2019

19:11 IST: Remembering Sheila Dikshit, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted, "We Indians revere figures that are maternal and readily accept them in leadership roles. But good leaders transcend gender labels. #SheilaDikshit was one such leader. I will remember her most distinctly for being a pioneering champion of electric mobility in Delhi..."

Dikshit became the Chief Minister of Delhi thrice, from 1998 to 2013. We Indians revere figures that are maternal and readily accept them in leadership roles. But good leaders transcend gender labels. #SheilaDikshit was one such leader. I will remember her most distinctly for being a pioneering champion of electric mobility in Delhi... https://t.co/0U3XNORCIC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 20, 2019

19:06 IST Jyotiraditya Scindia pays respect to Sheila Dikshit Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today, in Delhi due to a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/1xaLh7iz9p — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

19:06 IST: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today, in Delhi due to a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/1xaLh7iz9p — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

19:05 IST Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Sheila Dikshit UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived at the residence of Sheila Dikshit to pay her respects. Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. pic.twitter.com/FxKxCCT48J — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

19:05 IST: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived at the residence of Sheila Dikshit to pay her respects. Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. pic.twitter.com/FxKxCCT48J — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

19:02 IST Her role in Delhi's development will be remembered: Gadkari Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said that Sheila Dikshit's contribution towards the development of Delhi will always be remebered. Dikshit remained the CM of Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¬à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤à¤° à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤¶à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦ à¤°à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤­à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¶à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¥¤ à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤à¥¤ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 20, 2019

19:02 IST: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said that Sheila Dikshit's contribution towards the development of Delhi will always be remebered. Dikshit remained the CM of Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¬à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤à¤° à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤¶à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦ à¤°à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤­à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¶à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¥¤ à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤à¥¤ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 20, 2019

18:58 IST Amit Shah mourns demise of Sheila Dikshit Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sorrow at the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. In a tweet, Shah offered condolences to Dikshit's family and supporters. à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¦à¥:à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤° à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥ à¥¤

à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 20, 2019

18:58 IST: Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sorrow at the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. In a tweet, Shah offered condolences to Dikshit's family and supporters. à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¦à¥:à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤° à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥ à¥¤

à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 20, 2019

18:41 IST Priyanka Gandhi mourns Ex-CM Dixit passes away Priyanka Gandhi mourned the passing away of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit by saying that Sheila Dixit will always be remembered for her years of exemplary governance and immense contribution to the development of Delhi.



Sheilaji will always be remembered for her years of exemplary governance and immense contribution to the development of Delhi. I will miss her wise counsel, her sweet smile and the warmth with which she would hug me whenever we met. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 20, 2019

18:41 IST: Priyanka Gandhi mourned the passing away of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit by saying that Sheila Dixit will always be remembered for her years of exemplary governance and immense contribution to the development of Delhi.



Sheilaji will always be remembered for her years of exemplary governance and immense contribution to the development of Delhi. I will miss her wise counsel, her sweet smile and the warmth with which she would hug me whenever we met. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 20, 2019

18:38 IST Hard to believe-My mentor is no more: Ajay Maken Ex-Cabinet Minister,GOI, Ajay Maken tweeted today that he will always thankfully remember the way she groomed him as a young politician and granted him valuable learning experience under her guidance.





"Hard to believe-My mentor and a mother like figure to me Sheila Dikshit ji is no more" he tweeted, adding that, "Delhi can never forget her contribution."



Hard to believe-My mentor and a mother like figure to me #SheilaDikshit ji is no more.



Delhi can never forget her contribution



I will always thankfully remember the way she groomed me as a young politician and granted me valuable learning experience under her guidance! OmShanti pic.twitter.com/7G6xB2UIbC — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) July 20, 2019

18:38 IST: Ex-Cabinet Minister,GOI, Ajay Maken tweeted today that he will always thankfully remember the way she groomed him as a young politician and granted him valuable learning experience under her guidance.





"Hard to believe-My mentor and a mother like figure to me Sheila Dikshit ji is no more" he tweeted, adding that, "Delhi can never forget her contribution."



Hard to believe-My mentor and a mother like figure to me #SheilaDikshit ji is no more.



Delhi can never forget her contribution



I will always thankfully remember the way she groomed me as a young politician and granted me valuable learning experience under her guidance! OmShanti pic.twitter.com/7G6xB2UIbC — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) July 20, 2019

18:35 IST BJP leader Vijay Goel pays tribute to former Delhi-CM Sheila Dixit BJP leader Vijay Goel pays tribute to Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence in Nizamuddin.



Delhi: BJP leader Vijay Goel pays tribute to Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence in Nizamuddin. #SheilaDikshitpic.twitter.com/aOJAJEKehY — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

18:35 IST: BJP leader Vijay Goel pays tribute to Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence in Nizamuddin.



Delhi: BJP leader Vijay Goel pays tribute to Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence in Nizamuddin. #SheilaDikshitpic.twitter.com/aOJAJEKehY — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

18:34 IST Pained by her sudden demise: N Chandrababu Naidu N Chandrababu Naidu, President, Telugu Desam Party tweeted that he was pained by the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit Ji.



:As a stalwart of Delhi politics, she will be remembered for her rich contribution during her 15-year tenure as Chief Minister. My condolences to her bereaved family", he further added on his tweet, posted today.

Pained by the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit Ji. As a stalwart of Delhi politics, she will be remembered for her rich contribution during her 15-year tenure as Chief Minister. My condolences to her bereaved family. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 20, 2019





18:34 IST: N Chandrababu Naidu, President, Telugu Desam Party tweeted that he was pained by the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit Ji.



:As a stalwart of Delhi politics, she will be remembered for her rich contribution during her 15-year tenure as Chief Minister. My condolences to her bereaved family", he further added on his tweet, posted today.

Pained by the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit Ji. As a stalwart of Delhi politics, she will be remembered for her rich contribution during her 15-year tenure as Chief Minister. My condolences to her bereaved family. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 20, 2019





18:32 IST Hardeep Singh Puri offers heartfelt condolences to Dixit's family Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation & MoS Commerce & Industry, tweeted on Dixit's demise that he was deeply saddened on the sudden demise of veteran Congress leader & former Delhi CM Smt Sheila Dikshit Ji.



I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family, supporters & admirers, he further added.

Deeply saddened on the sudden demise of veteran Congress leader & former Delhi CM Smt Sheila Dikshit Ji.



I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family, supporters & admirers.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/e00KEvyTmf — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 20, 2019

18:32 IST: Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation & MoS Commerce & Industry, tweeted on Dixit's demise that he was deeply saddened on the sudden demise of veteran Congress leader & former Delhi CM Smt Sheila Dikshit Ji.



I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family, supporters & admirers, he further added.

Deeply saddened on the sudden demise of veteran Congress leader & former Delhi CM Smt Sheila Dikshit Ji.



I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family, supporters & admirers.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/e00KEvyTmf — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 20, 2019

18:28 IST Sachin Pilot passes condolences to Dixit's family Sachin Pilot, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, tweeted that he was saddened to hear that Smt Sheila Dikshit has passed away and passed condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul.





Saddened to hear that Smt Sheila Dikshit has passed away, a true congressperson she worked tirelessly building Delhi into a world class city, yet her heart was always set on working for the people, a loss for India, my condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul pic.twitter.com/FCugKnMAvN — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 20, 2019





18:28 IST: Sachin Pilot, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, tweeted that he was saddened to hear that Smt Sheila Dikshit has passed away and passed condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul.





Saddened to hear that Smt Sheila Dikshit has passed away, a true congressperson she worked tirelessly building Delhi into a world class city, yet her heart was always set on working for the people, a loss for India, my condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul pic.twitter.com/FCugKnMAvN — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 20, 2019





18:13 IST Dixit was holding the office of Delhi Congress president Shiela Dikshit was the senior-most Congress leader in its Delhi unit. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years. She was also very close to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.



Presently, she was holding the office of Delhi Congress president. She even contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha election against BJP's Manoj Tiwari from the North-East Delhi parliamentary seat.



Shiela Dikshit had been ill for a long time and was reportedly admitted at around 10.30 am in a city hospital today. She passed away around 3.55 pm, as per media reports. She was put on ventilator and at 3:55 pm she passed away peacefully. Her mortal remains were brought back to her residence later in the evening.

18:13 IST: Shiela Dikshit was the senior-most Congress leader in its Delhi unit. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years. She was also very close to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.



Presently, she was holding the office of Delhi Congress president. She even contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha election against BJP's Manoj Tiwari from the North-East Delhi parliamentary seat.



Shiela Dikshit had been ill for a long time and was reportedly admitted at around 10.30 am in a city hospital today. She passed away around 3.55 pm, as per media reports. She was put on ventilator and at 3:55 pm she passed away peacefully. Her mortal remains were brought back to her residence later in the evening.

18:09 IST Last rites to be held at Nigambodh Ghat tomorrow Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's last rites will be held at the Nigambodh Ghat tomorrow.



Ahmed Patel, Congress told ANI, " I think her mortal remains will be taken to their home in 1-1:30 hours, then it will be decided tomorrow morning when to take it to Congress headquarters, then it will be taken to Nigam Bodh Ghat. "



Ahmed Patel, Congress: I think her mortal remains will be taken to their home in 1-1:30 hours, then it will be decided tomorrow morning when to take it to Congress headquarters, then it will be taken to Nigam Bodh Ghat. #sheiladixitpic.twitter.com/uNMwczkrYh — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

18:09 IST: Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's last rites will be held at the Nigambodh Ghat tomorrow.



Ahmed Patel, Congress told ANI, " I think her mortal remains will be taken to their home in 1-1:30 hours, then it will be decided tomorrow morning when to take it to Congress headquarters, then it will be taken to Nigam Bodh Ghat. "



Ahmed Patel, Congress: I think her mortal remains will be taken to their home in 1-1:30 hours, then it will be decided tomorrow morning when to take it to Congress headquarters, then it will be taken to Nigam Bodh Ghat. #sheiladixitpic.twitter.com/uNMwczkrYh — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

18:07 IST 2-day state mourning over Sheila Dikshit's demise Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi said that the government has decided to declare 2-day state mourning over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Delhi government has decided to declare 2-day state mourning over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. pic.twitter.com/z1BFkak4l5 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

18:07 IST: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi said that the government has decided to declare 2-day state mourning over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Delhi government has decided to declare 2-day state mourning over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. pic.twitter.com/z1BFkak4l5 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

17:57 IST She was a wonderful human being, says Shashi Tharoor Shahi Tharoor, MP for Thiruvananthapuram today tweeted on Dixit's demise that she was an outstanding Chief Minister, a warm & outgoing friend & above all a wonderful human being.



He added, "I am privileged to have known her since my college days. I shall miss her terribly — & so does Delhi already."



She was an outstanding Chief Minister, a warm & outgoing friend & above all a wonderful human being. I am privileged to have known her since my college days. I shall miss her terribly â & so does Delhi already. https://t.co/50hptkFuAX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2019



17:57 IST: Shahi Tharoor, MP for Thiruvananthapuram today tweeted on Dixit's demise that she was an outstanding Chief Minister, a warm & outgoing friend & above all a wonderful human being.



He added, "I am privileged to have known her since my college days. I shall miss her terribly — & so does Delhi already."



She was an outstanding Chief Minister, a warm & outgoing friend & above all a wonderful human being. I am privileged to have known her since my college days. I shall miss her terribly â & so does Delhi already. https://t.co/50hptkFuAX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2019



17:55 IST Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji, tweets Punjab CM Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji. A political era has passed away with her. Had known her for 40 years. She was like an elder sister to me, guiding and supporting me in my difficult moments. I will miss you Sheila ji. RIP, " tweeted Capt.Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab, on the news of Dixit's demise today.



Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji. A political era has passed away with her. Had known her for 40 years. She was like an elder sister to me, guiding and supporting me in my difficult moments. I will miss you Sheila ji. RIP. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 20, 2019

17:55 IST: Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji. A political era has passed away with her. Had known her for 40 years. She was like an elder sister to me, guiding and supporting me in my difficult moments. I will miss you Sheila ji. RIP, " tweeted Capt.Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab, on the news of Dixit's demise today.



Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji. A political era has passed away with her. Had known her for 40 years. She was like an elder sister to me, guiding and supporting me in my difficult moments. I will miss you Sheila ji. RIP. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 20, 2019

17:53 IST She was a fine human being: Sushma Swaraj Former Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj, who admitted in her tweet being an opponent of the demised Ex- Delhi CM Dixit, said that she felt sorry to hear about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji, adding that she was a fine human being.



I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 20, 2019

17:53 IST: Former Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj, who admitted in her tweet being an opponent of the demised Ex- Delhi CM Dixit, said that she felt sorry to hear about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji, adding that she was a fine human being.



I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 20, 2019

17:49 IST Extremely sad to know abut her demise, says Akshay Kumar Actor Akshay Kumar has tweeted that he is extremely sad about the news of her demise, quoting that the former Congress Leader and Ex- Delhi CM had effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure.



Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family ðð» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2019

17:49 IST: Actor Akshay Kumar has tweeted that he is extremely sad about the news of her demise, quoting that the former Congress Leader and Ex- Delhi CM had effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure.



Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family ðð» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2019

17:46 IST RIP Sheila Dixit Ji: Aam Aadmi Party Aam Aadmi Party, in their official twitter account, said that the party is deeply saddened by demise of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit ji.

We are deeply saddened by demise of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit ji. We offer our heartfelt sorrow and condolences to Sheila Ji's family. May her soul Rest in peace. Om Shanti! ð#SheilaDixitpic.twitter.com/Ya6XNOL4hd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 20, 2019

17:46 IST: Aam Aadmi Party, in their official twitter account, said that the party is deeply saddened by demise of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit ji.

We are deeply saddened by demise of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit ji. We offer our heartfelt sorrow and condolences to Sheila Ji's family. May her soul Rest in peace. Om Shanti! ð#SheilaDixitpic.twitter.com/Ya6XNOL4hd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 20, 2019

17:44 IST Smriti Irani tweet on Sheila Dixit's demise Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani tweet on Sheila Dixit's demise,saying "Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit ji. "



Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti ð — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 20, 2019

17:44 IST: Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani tweet on Sheila Dixit's demise,saying "Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit ji. "



Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti ð — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 20, 2019

17:41 IST Condolences to her family and supporters: Tripura CM Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb tweet that he was in shock about Sheila Dixit's demise and passed condolences to her family.



Her contribution to Indian politics will always be remembered, he added.



Deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news of the demise of Sheila Dikshit ji. Her contribution to Indian politics will always be remembered.



Condolences to her family and supporters in this hour of grief.



Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/kSHOC80Usi — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 20, 2019

17:41 IST: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb tweet that he was in shock about Sheila Dixit's demise and passed condolences to her family.



Her contribution to Indian politics will always be remembered, he added.



Deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news of the demise of Sheila Dikshit ji. Her contribution to Indian politics will always be remembered.



Condolences to her family and supporters in this hour of grief.



Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/kSHOC80Usi — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 20, 2019

17:37 IST Urmila Matondkar tweets RIP Smt.Sheila Dikshit ji Urmila Matondkar , recently actress-turned-politician said that Dixit will always be loved and respected for her strength, determination, fierce and yet kind personality that made Delhi more beautiful than ever among many other things.





Rest in peace..Smt.Sheila Dikshit ji ðð¼ You will always be loved and respected for your strength,determination,fierce and yet kind personality that made Delhi more beautiful than ever among many other things ðð¼ Om Shanti — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) July 20, 2019





17:37 IST: Urmila Matondkar , recently actress-turned-politician said that Dixit will always be loved and respected for her strength, determination, fierce and yet kind personality that made Delhi more beautiful than ever among many other things.





Rest in peace..Smt.Sheila Dikshit ji ðð¼ You will always be loved and respected for your strength,determination,fierce and yet kind personality that made Delhi more beautiful than ever among many other things ðð¼ Om Shanti — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) July 20, 2019





17:33 IST My thoughts are with her bereaved family, tweets Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh, the Defense Minister of the nation tweeted,"The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature.



He added that she was widely respected cutting across party lines.

The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature.



Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2019

17:33 IST:

Rajnath Singh, the Defense Minister of the nation tweeted,"The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature.



He added that she was widely respected cutting across party lines.

The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature.



Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2019

17:30 IST Sheila Dixit's mortal remains brought to residence Sheila Dixit's mortal remains have been brought to her residence in Nizamuddin.



Delhi: Mortal remains of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit brought to her residence in Nizamuddin. pic.twitter.com/NRR8eBlvIr — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019





17:30 IST: Sheila Dixit's mortal remains have been brought to her residence in Nizamuddin.



Delhi: Mortal remains of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit brought to her residence in Nizamuddin. pic.twitter.com/NRR8eBlvIr — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019





17:27 IST Sheila Dikshit had been undergoing treatment



As per media sources, Dikshit had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Escorts hospital under the supervision of Dr Seth for the past few years. She had undergone angioplasty in November 2012 and was also treated for infection some time ago.



81 year old Dikshit has undergone a heart surgery in France in 2018. Ashok Seth, chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart institute had advised that the procedure be performed at University Hospital in Lille, France under the care of Dr Thomas Modine.

17:27 IST:



As per media sources, Dikshit had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Escorts hospital under the supervision of Dr Seth for the past few years. She had undergone angioplasty in November 2012 and was also treated for infection some time ago.



81 year old Dikshit has undergone a heart surgery in France in 2018. Ashok Seth, chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart institute had advised that the procedure be performed at University Hospital in Lille, France under the care of Dr Thomas Modine.

17:20 IST What terrible terrible news : Omar Abdullah Omar Abdullah, Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, said that Former CM Dixit will be greatly missed, adding that she did wonders for national capital and was always was a very warm and affectionate person.





Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. Iâve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2019



17:20 IST: Omar Abdullah, Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, said that Former CM Dixit will be greatly missed, adding that she did wonders for national capital and was always was a very warm and affectionate person.





Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. Iâve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2019



17:16 IST It was a big shock for me, says BJP Delhi President, Manoj Tiwari BJP MP & BJP Delhi President, Manoj Tiwari, on an interview with ANI, sadi that the news cams as a big shock to him as he had met her recently.



"I remember how she welcomed me like a mother. Delhi will miss her. May God give her family and her closed ones the strength to bear this loss" he added further.

BJP MP & BJP Delhi President, Manoj Tiwari: I had met her recently, it is a big shock. I remember how she welcomed me like a mother. Delhi will miss her. May God give her family and her closed ones the strength to bear this loss. #sheiladixitpic.twitter.com/nqOmU2lQ0I — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019



17:16 IST: BJP MP & BJP Delhi President, Manoj Tiwari, on an interview with ANI, sadi that the news cams as a big shock to him as he had met her recently.



"I remember how she welcomed me like a mother. Delhi will miss her. May God give her family and her closed ones the strength to bear this loss" he added further.

BJP MP & BJP Delhi President, Manoj Tiwari: I had met her recently, it is a big shock. I remember how she welcomed me like a mother. Delhi will miss her. May God give her family and her closed ones the strength to bear this loss. #sheiladixitpic.twitter.com/nqOmU2lQ0I — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019



17:11 IST PM deeply saddened by Dixit's demise



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he was saddened by the demise of the former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.



"Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added on his tweet today.







Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhiâs development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

17:11 IST:



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he was saddened by the demise of the former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.



"Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added on his tweet today.







Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhiâs development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

17:07 IST Rahul Gandhi wishes condolences to her family "I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Shiela Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.



My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief, " former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.





17:07 IST: "I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Shiela Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.



My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief, " former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.





17:05 IST Congress greives on lifelong congresswoman's death "We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief," Congress said in a tweet.



We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/oNHy23BpAL — Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2019

17:05 IST: "We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief," Congress said in a tweet.



We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/oNHy23BpAL — Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2019

17:03 IST Sehwag wishes heartfelt condolences to her family Virender Sehwag tweet that he was sad hear about the passing away of Shela Dixit, while wishing heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2019

17:03 IST: Virender Sehwag tweet that he was sad hear about the passing away of Shela Dixit, while wishing heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2019

17:00 IST Her demise a huge loss for Delhi, says Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit and said her contribution will always be remembered.

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019



17:00 IST: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit and said her contribution will always be remembered.

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019



16:57 IST President Ram Naath Kovind tweets on her demise President Ram Nath Kovind has tweeted today that CM Sheila Diksit will be remembered for the "momentous transformation for the capital" during her tenure at office.

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

16:57 IST: President Ram Nath Kovind has tweeted today that CM Sheila Diksit will be remembered for the "momentous transformation for the capital" during her tenure at office.

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

16:53 IST Sheila Dixit passes away Three-time Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit died on Saturday in New Delhi at the age fo 81 years. Shiela Dikshit had been ill for a long time and was reportedly admitted at around 10.30 am in a a city hospital today. She passed away around 3.55 p, as per media reports. She was the longest serving Delhi Cheif Minister, who served for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013.



Former Delhi Chief Minister & Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, passes away in Delhi at the age of 81 years. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8rqv8qfnAQ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019