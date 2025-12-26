Indian student shot dead in Toronto; University students demand better security

The Consulate General of India in Canada's Toronto expressed deep sorrow on Thursday over the tragic death of 20-year-old Shivank Avasthi, an Indian doctoral student, who was killed in a shooting near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus.

In a statement posted on X, the Consulate conveyed its condolences, saying, “We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr. Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.” The Consulate assured that it was in constant communication with Avasthi's family and was providing all necessary assistance in collaboration with local authorities.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area. When officers arrived at the scene, Avasthi was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead shortly afterward. The suspects fled the scene before the police arrived. The university was briefly placed under lockdown as investigators searched the surrounding area. This marks the 41st homicide in Toronto this year.

The shooting has left students at the University of Toronto Scarborough deeply unsettled, particularly following a Reddit post that described the incident in detail. The post stated that Avasthi, a third-year life sciences student, was shot in broad daylight in a part of the campus frequently used by students. The post also raised concerns about the university’s inadequate security measures, which students claim have been an ongoing issue. With few details about the suspects or the motive, students expressed fear about returning to campus, especially for late-night classes and exams.

Avasthi, who was also a member of the university’s cheerleading team, was remembered in a tribute posted on Instagram. “We are deeply saddened and in shock by the sudden loss of a beloved Maroon, Shivank Avasthi,” the team wrote. “He brought a smile to anyone’s face, and we were lucky to have him as part of our team. He will always be part of our UTSC Cheer family.”

This tragic incident follows another recent murder involving an Indian-origin national in Toronto. The police reported the death of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, with investigations suggesting that the murder may be connected to “intimate partner violence.” The Consulate General of India in Toronto confirmed it is assisting Khurana’s family as well.