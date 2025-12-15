Indian tourists have emerged as one of the strongest drivers of luxury spending in Singapore, helping the city-state’s high-end retailers push back against a global slowdown in premium consumption. Data from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) shows that Indian visitors spent SGD 812.17 million in the first half of 2025, marking a 4.40 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Industry bodies say this spending momentum has played a critical role in supporting Singapore’s luxury retail ecosystem, particularly along Orchard Road, the country’s flagship shopping district.

“Indian travellers continue to be one of the island's most commercially significant markets, and they are among the tourists helping to lift luxury spending in Singapore,” Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) Chairman Mark Shaw said.

ORBA oversees and promotes Orchard Road, home to many of the world’s leading luxury brands.

Longer stays, higher discretionary spend

Beyond headline spending numbers, industry experts point to travel patterns that make Indian tourists especially valuable to retailers. According to Shaw, Indian visitors stay longer and spend across multiple categories.

“Indian travellers have high spending and longer-than-average lengths of stay at 6.3 days. These longer trips translate to higher discretionary spending across retail, dining, entertainment, attractions and accommodation,” he said.

Shaw’s comments came amid increased footfalls at Orchard Road’s Christmas Market and Village during the year-end festive season, a key period for luxury retailers.

While Indian travellers have been a major growth driver, experts note that visitors from China and Indonesia are also contributing to Singapore’s ability to outperform global luxury trends.

Rising Indian affluence reflected in travel choices

The trend aligns with broader shifts in Indian consumer behaviour. The Mastercard Economics Institute’s 2024 Travel Trends report observed that India’s expanding affluent class is increasingly seeking luxury experiences, high-end fashion and jewellery, reflecting rising disposable incomes and aspirational lifestyles.

Tourism data reinforces this shift. Indian visitor arrivals reached 1.03 million in the first 10 months of 2025, up 2.6 per cent year-on-year, according to STB figures. Overall, Singapore recorded 14.25 million visitors between January and October 2025, a 2.5 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Singapore stands out among global luxury hubs

Market research firm Euromonitor International expects Singapore to be among the few major global tourism hubs to see growth in luxury sales this year. The firm projects luxury spending in Singapore to rise 7–9 per cent to around SGD 13.9 billion in 2025, outperforming other regional shopping destinations such as China and Japan.

This growth is being driven by affluent consumers seeking premium products, experiences and what analysts describe as “quiet luxury.” Singapore’s appeal is further reinforced by its growing wealth base, with the country home to 55 billionaires, according to a UBS wealth report released on December 4.

Brands double down on Orchard Road

Sensing the surge in visitor activity, global luxury brands including Prada and Van Cleef & Arpels have stepped up their presence along Orchard Road’s hotel-shopping belt, using outdoor installations and festive displays to attract shoppers.

A major draw is ORBA’s annual Orchard Road Christmas Light-Up, ranked among the world’s top five, featuring elaborate decorations, snowfall shows, markets, live entertainment and street festivities.

(With inputs from PTI)