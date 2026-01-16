Top UK university offers Rs 18 lakh scholarship for Indian students pursuing master’s degrees: Details here

Indian students aiming for a UK master’s degree in 2026 now have a major funding opportunity on the table. The University of Glasgow has introduced a £15,000 scholarship (approximately ₹18.2 lakh) for Indian nationals enrolling in one-year, full-time postgraduate programmes in the 2026–27 academic cycle.

The initiative is positioned as part of the university’s broader push to strengthen academic ties with India while easing the financial burden of studying at a globally ranked institution.

The scholarship applies to a broad set of postgraduate taught courses, spanning disciplines such as banking, finance, analytics, economics, human resource management, and other eligible master’s programmes. Only students classified as international fee payers will be considered.

Applicants will get two chances to secure the award.

The first round closes on February 23, 2026, with results expected on March 6. The second round runs until May 18, with decisions announced on May 29. Shortlisting will be based on academic strength and overall applicant profile.

What are the requirements for the scholarship?

To qualify, Indian candidates must demonstrate academic performance equivalent to a UK First Class Honours degree, which typically translates to 70 percent or higher in Indian grading systems. An offer letter for an eligible postgraduate taught course is mandatory at the time of application.

Indian enrolment data shows a strong concentration of students in social sciences, followed by medical, veterinary and life sciences, and science and engineering, reflecting Glasgow’s appeal across applied and research-driven fields.

Established in 1451, the University of Glasgow is ranked 79th worldwide in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and offers over 300 degree programmes across undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and MBA levels. The institution is also marking its 575th year, underscoring its long academic lineage.

Applications for the scholarship must be submitted online through the university’s official portal. Prospective students are advised to finalise their course admissions early to avoid timeline clashes. In a further cost-saving measure, students under the age of 22 are eligible for free bus travel across Scotland, helping reduce living expenses.

At a time when overseas education costs continue to climb, the Glasgow scholarship significantly lowers the entry barrier for Indian students seeking a top-tier UK master’s degree, without compromising on academic standing or global exposure.