'55 million US visa holders at risk': Student, H-1B, and B-2 categories now face Trump deportation push

The Trump administration has launched a sweeping review of all 55 million valid U.S. visa holders, targeting a wide range of temporary residents—students, workers, tourists—for potential deportation if they’re found to have violated immigration or criminal laws.

Under the new policy announced by the U.S. State Department, visa holders are now subject to “continuous vetting,” a system that monitors law enforcement databases, immigration records, and even social media. If any red flags emerge—such as overstays, unauthorized work, criminal charges, or links to terrorism—their visas will be revoked, and deportation proceedings may follow.

Student visas (F-1 and J-1) are facing the harshest scrutiny. So far in 2025, nearly 6,000 have been revoked—about 4,000 for criminal offenses and 200–300 for terrorism-related concerns. The administration has linked some revocations to individuals participating in pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel demonstrations, as well as to violations like overstaying or criminal misconduct.

Exchange visitors under the J-1 program are also heavily monitored. Overstays and any suspected breaches of U.S. law, including misdemeanors or public safety concerns, can trigger cancellation of their status.

Temporary work visa holders (H-1B, H-2B, etc.) are at significant risk as well. Infractions like unauthorized employment or overstaying terms are now grounds for visa revocation. Employers and workers alike are being warned that violations will not be overlooked.

Tourist and business travelers holding B-1/B-2 visas, while not explicitly targeted, remain vulnerable. The policy particularly affects those with multiple-entry visas from non-Visa Waiver countries. Any instance of overstay or illegal activity during a visit can now result in immediate cancellation of their visa.

Other visa categories—including green card applicants and temporary humanitarian statuses—are not exempt. Any action deemed a threat to public safety or national security could lead to revocation.

This marks one of the most aggressive enforcement efforts against legal visa holders in recent U.S. history, reshaping how post-issuance visa compliance is monitored.