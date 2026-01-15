The Trump administration has placed Pakistan on a list of 75 countries facing an indefinite freeze on US visa processing, despite recent improvements in US-Pakistan relations.
Nationals from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Iran, Russia, Brazil and more than 60 other countries will face this indefinite pause on US immigrant visa processing, as the Trump administration widens restrictions on legal migration pathways into the United States.
The US State Department has placed immigrant visa processing on hold for applicants from 75 countries, a move that takes effect on 21 January. The pause does not apply to non-immigrant visas, such as temporary tourist or business travel visas. India is not included in the list.
Check the full list here:
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Antigua and Barbuda
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belize
Bhutan
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Cambodia
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Colombia
Côte d’Ivoire
Cuba
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Dominica
Egypt
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Fiji
The Gambia
Georgia
Ghana
Grenada
Guatemala
Guinea
Haiti
Iran
Iraq
Jamaica
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
North Macedonia
Moldova
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Myanmar
Nepal
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Pakistan
Republic of the Congo
Russia
Rwanda
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Syria
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Yemen
The Trump administration said the move is aimed at tightening screening and preventing abuse of public benefit systems. The State Department said on Wednesday the administration wants to bring “an end to the abuse” of the immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people by using welfare and public benefits.
President Donald Trump, who has sought to curb both illegal and legal migration since returning to office, has already halted immigrant visa processing for nationals from Brazil, Iran, Russia and Somalia as part of earlier measures.
sAccording to the Associated Press, consular officers have been instructed to halt immigrant visa applications from the affected countries. The suspension does not cover asylum claims, temporary travel visas, or business visas, but it does pause green card processing and citizenship-related cases linked to earlier bans.
The latest step builds on a series of security-driven restrictions introduced over recent months. After an immigrant from Afghanistan was charged in November in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, the administration banned or limited entry from 19 countries. In December, the travel ban was expanded to five additional countries and to individuals travelling on Palestinian Authority–issued documents.
Asylum cases, citizenship processing and green card applications for immigrants from the initial 19-country list remain paused, further narrowing legal immigration routes as the administration deepens its enforcement-first approach.