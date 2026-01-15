The Trump administration has placed Pakistan on a list of 75 countries facing an indefinite freeze on US visa processing, despite recent improvements in US-Pakistan relations.

Nationals from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Iran, Russia, Brazil and more than 60 other countries will face this indefinite pause on US immigrant visa processing, as the Trump administration widens restrictions on legal migration pathways into the United States.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The US State Department has placed immigrant visa processing on hold for applicants from 75 countries, a move that takes effect on 21 January. The pause does not apply to non-immigrant visas, such as temporary tourist or business travel visas. India is not included in the list.

Check the full list here:

Afghanistan Albania Algeria Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Azerbaijan Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belize Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Cambodia Cameroon Cape Verde Colombia Côte d’Ivoire Cuba Democratic Republic of the Congo Dominica Egypt Eritrea Ethiopia Fiji The Gambia Georgia Advertisement Ghana Grenada Guatemala Guinea Haiti Iran Iraq Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Liberia Libya North Macedonia Moldova Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Myanmar Nepal Nicaragua Nigeria Pakistan Republic of the Congo Russia Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Senegal Sierra Leone Somalia South Sudan Sudan Syria Tanzania Thailand Togo Tunisia Uganda Uruguay Uzbekistan Yemen

The Trump administration said the move is aimed at tightening screening and preventing abuse of public benefit systems. The State Department said on Wednesday the administration wants to bring “an end to the abuse” of the immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people by using welfare and public benefits.

Advertisement

The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people. — Department of State (@StateDept) January 14, 2026

President Donald Trump, who has sought to curb both illegal and legal migration since returning to office, has already halted immigrant visa processing for nationals from Brazil, Iran, Russia and Somalia as part of earlier measures.

sAccording to the Associated Press, consular officers have been instructed to halt immigrant visa applications from the affected countries. The suspension does not cover asylum claims, temporary travel visas, or business visas, but it does pause green card processing and citizenship-related cases linked to earlier bans.

The latest step builds on a series of security-driven restrictions introduced over recent months. After an immigrant from Afghanistan was charged in November in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, the administration banned or limited entry from 19 countries. In December, the travel ban was expanded to five additional countries and to individuals travelling on Palestinian Authority–issued documents.

Asylum cases, citizenship processing and green card applications for immigrants from the initial 19-country list remain paused, further narrowing legal immigration routes as the administration deepens its enforcement-first approach.