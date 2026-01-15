Business Today
Pakistan, 74 other nations hit by US immigrant visa freeze; check full list here

The Trump administration said the move is aimed at tightening screening and preventing abuse of public benefit systems

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 15, 2026 10:41 AM IST
Pakistan, 74 other nations hit by US immigrant visa freeze; check full list hereTrump administration pauses immigrant visas from 75 nations, tourist travel unaffected

The Trump administration has placed Pakistan on a list of 75 countries facing an indefinite freeze on US visa processing, despite recent improvements in US-Pakistan relations.

Nationals from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Iran, Russia, Brazil and more than 60 other countries will face this indefinite pause on US immigrant visa processing, as the Trump administration widens restrictions on legal migration pathways into the United States.

The US State Department has placed immigrant visa processing on hold for applicants from 75 countries, a move that takes effect on 21 January. The pause does not apply to non-immigrant visas, such as temporary tourist or business travel visas. India is not included in the list.

Check the full list here:

  1. Afghanistan

  2. Albania

  3. Algeria

  4. Antigua and Barbuda

  5. Armenia

  6. Azerbaijan

  7. Bahamas

  8. Bangladesh

  9. Barbados

  10. Belarus

  11. Belize

  12. Bhutan

  13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

  14. Brazil

  15. Cambodia

  16. Cameroon

  17. Cape Verde

  18. Colombia

  19. Côte d’Ivoire

  20. Cuba

  21. Democratic Republic of the Congo

  22. Dominica

  23. Egypt

  24. Eritrea

  25. Ethiopia

  26. Fiji

  27. The Gambia

  28. Georgia

  29. Ghana

  30. Grenada

  31. Guatemala

  32. Guinea

  33. Haiti

  34. Iran

  35. Iraq

  36. Jamaica

  37. Jordan

  38. Kazakhstan

  39. Kosovo

  40. Kuwait

  41. Kyrgyzstan

  42. Laos

  43. Lebanon

  44. Liberia

  45. Libya

  46. North Macedonia

  47. Moldova

  48. Mongolia

  49. Montenegro

  50. Morocco

  51. Myanmar

  52. Nepal

  53. Nicaragua

  54. Nigeria

  55. Pakistan

  56. Republic of the Congo

  57. Russia

  58. Rwanda

  59. Saint Kitts and Nevis

  60. Saint Lucia

  61. St Vincent and the Grenadines

  62. Senegal

  63. Sierra Leone

  64. Somalia

  65. South Sudan

  66. Sudan

  67. Syria

  68. Tanzania

  69. Thailand

  70. Togo

  71. Tunisia

  72. Uganda

  73. Uruguay

  74. Uzbekistan

  75. Yemen

The Trump administration said the move is aimed at tightening screening and preventing abuse of public benefit systems. The State Department said on Wednesday the administration wants to bring “an end to the abuse” of the immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people by using welfare and public benefits.

President Donald Trump, who has sought to curb both illegal and legal migration since returning to office, has already halted immigrant visa processing for nationals from Brazil, Iran, Russia and Somalia as part of earlier measures.

sAccording to the Associated Press, consular officers have been instructed to halt immigrant visa applications from the affected countries. The suspension does not cover asylum claims, temporary travel visas, or business visas, but it does pause green card processing and citizenship-related cases linked to earlier bans.

The latest step builds on a series of security-driven restrictions introduced over recent months. After an immigrant from Afghanistan was charged in November in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, the administration banned or limited entry from 19 countries. In December, the travel ban was expanded to five additional countries and to individuals travelling on Palestinian Authority–issued documents.

Asylum cases, citizenship processing and green card applications for immigrants from the initial 19-country list remain paused, further narrowing legal immigration routes as the administration deepens its enforcement-first approach.

Published on: Jan 15, 2026 8:25 AM IST
