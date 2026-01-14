Visa curbs: US to pause visa processing for applicants from 75 countries as screening rules tighten

The US is preparing to suspend visa processing for applicants from about 75 countries beginning January 21, as the State Department undertakes a comprehensive review of its screening and vetting standards. According to a State Department memo accessed by Fox News Digital, consular officers have been instructed to halt routine processing and apply existing immigration law more stringently while the reassessment is underway.

The proposed pause, which is described as indefinite, would apply to a wide range of countries across multiple regions, including Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand and Yemen. Although the department has not yet issued a formal public announcement or released an official list of affected nations, the internal guidance indicates that only limited exceptions will be considered during the review period, and even those will require applicants to clear heightened scrutiny.

At the centre of the move is a tougher application of the “public charge” provision of US immigration law. This long-standing rule allows officials to deny visas to individuals who are deemed likely to become dependent on government assistance. Under the new directive, consular officers are expected to apply the standard more aggressively, evaluating a broader set of personal and financial indicators before approving applications.

The memo reportedly instructs officers to examine factors such as an applicant’s health profile, age, English-language ability, employment prospects and overall financial stability. Greater emphasis is also being placed on the likelihood that an applicant may require long-term medical care or other public support after entering the United States. Previous reliance on government cash benefits or extended institutional care could weigh heavily against an applicant’s chances of securing a visa.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the department intends to use its statutory authority to prevent entry by individuals who may place a burden on public resources. The spokesperson said the pause will remain in effect while officials conduct a broader review of screening practices to ensure the system discourages abuse and protects taxpayer-funded programmes.

Somalia has emerged as a particular focus in the current debate, following a high-profile fraud investigation in Minnesota involving the misuse of public benefit schemes. Federal prosecutors have said that many of those charged in the case were Somali nationals or Somali-Americans, a development that has been cited by officials as one of several factors influencing the push for tighter vetting standards.

The latest guidance builds on earlier policy signals. In November 2025, the State Department circulated a cable urging consular posts worldwide to enforce the public charge rule more rigorously. That directive reflected a shift toward stricter oversight after years of fluctuating enforcement.

Historically, the public charge provision has been interpreted differently across administrations. In 2019, the Trump administration broadened its scope to cover a wider range of public benefits, though several elements were later challenged in court. The Biden administration subsequently narrowed the definition in 2022, limiting it mainly to cash assistance and long-term institutional care and excluding programmes such as food aid, housing vouchers and Medicaid.

(With Reuters inputs)