Applying for marriage-based green card in US in 2025? Expect delays, higher fees: All you need to know

If you're planning to apply for a U.S. green card through marriage in 2025, brace yourself for a more demanding process. Under revised USCIS policies influenced by the Trump administration, applicants can expect longer timelines, more detailed checks, and updated paperwork requirements.

The I-130 and Adjustment of Status processes—central to securing a green card for spouses of U.S. citizens—are being reshaped, according to Bounless Immigration. With processing delays already reported across the board, applicants are urged to be thorough, accurate, and well-prepared.

Processing times stretch out

Marriage-based green card applications are taking significantly longer in 2025. From biometrics to interviews and approvals, delays are common—even for those applying within the U.S. USCIS has acknowledged the backlog, but no fixes have been implemented yet. Tougher vetting and background checks are a key cause behind the wait.

Deeper scrutiny of marriages

Authenticity checks are getting stricter. USCIS officers are spending more time examining evidence of shared finances, cohabitation, social interactions, and communication history. The questions are more pointed, and the Requests for Evidence (RFEs) are more detailed.

In one recent case, an applicant faced three home visits, family outreach across multiple states, and repeated demands for personal history—even before legal help was involved. “Foundations like a joint lease or shared bank account are now just the beginning,” an immigration expert noted.

Updated forms, higher fees

Applicants must now use newly released versions of the I-130 and I-485 forms. Filing fees have also increased. Submitting an outdated form or checklist can lead to rejection, so double-checking requirements before filing is essential.

Longer wait for work and travel permits

Those applying for work authorization (EAD) and travel permits (Advance Parole) during their status adjustment face 8 to 14-month wait times. Until these are approved, applicants cannot legally work or leave the country. For some, consular processing may be a faster option.

Fewer interview waivers

Where USCIS previously waived interviews for strong marriage cases, that’s now less common. The agency has resumed in-person interviews, especially for applicants with complex immigration histories. Notably, USCIS has publicly shared images of applicants being detained at field offices—including those with prior removal orders.

Still, some straightforward applications may qualify for an interview waiver, potentially shaving months off the process.

What counts as a bona fide marriage

To demonstrate authenticity, USCIS expects more than a marriage certificate. Supporting evidence may include:

Joint bank statements

Shared mortgage or lease documents

Photographs over time

Communication records (texts, emails, call logs)

Affidavits from friends and family

The bar is higher, and comprehensive documentation is now non-negotiable.