Bahrain Golden Visa: Get 10-year residency permit only for Rs 68,000, but here's the catch

While the UAE’s glamorous Golden Visa and Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency draw most of the attention, Bahrain has been quietly expanding its long-term visa program with a more flexible and affordable alternative. Introduced in 2022 under the country’s Vision 2030 plan, Bahrain’s Golden Residency has emerged as the Gulf’s most practical offering for skilled professionals, retirees, and mid-tier investors.

What makes Bahrain’s visa different?

One of the most distinctive aspects of the Bahraini Golden Residency is its freedom from employer sponsorship. Visa holders are allowed to work with any company, freelance, or run their own business — a departure from the traditional Gulf model where job contracts are tied to visa status.

Additionally, Bahrain’s cost of living is lower than regional counterparts like Dubai or Riyadh, making it a more sustainable option for families and professionals. There are no re-entry restrictions either, allowing residents to live abroad without losing their status — a key draw for remote workers and retirees.

Family members, including spouses, children, and parents, can be easily sponsored without needing to meet separate property or employment renewal requirements.

Who can apply?

Applicants must qualify under one of four eligibility categories:

Skilled professionals : Minimum 5 years of residence in Bahrain with a monthly income of BHD 2,000 (~USD 5,300)

Retirees : Residents with pensions of BHD 2,000/month; non-residents must show BHD 4,000/month

Property owners : Real estate holdings in Bahrain valued at least BHD 200,000

Exceptional talent: Endorsed achievers in fields like science, arts, tech, or entrepreneurship

Step-by-step: How to apply

Check eligibility on Bahrain’s official Golden Residency portal. Gather documents, including passport, health insurance, financial proof, and recognition certificates (if applicable). Create an eKey account to access digital government services. Submit your application online. The initial fee is BHD 5 (~USD 13). Advertisement Wait for processing, typically completed in 5–10 working days. Pay the visa fee of BHD 300 (~USD 795) upon approval. Receive the 10-year residency visa with the right to sponsor family. Add family members under the same application umbrella. Optional: Apply for a work permit via LMRA if pursuing formal employment.

Bahrain’s Golden Residency stands out not only for its lower financial threshold but also for the freedom, simplicity, and family-friendliness it offers to long-term residents in the region.