Bulgaria launches digital nomad residence permit for remote workers outside EU: Check if you are eligible

In a bid to attract remote workers, Bulgaria has introduced a new digital nomad residence permit, providing an immigration pathway for the first time. Applications for the permit opened on December 20, 2025, marking a significant step in the country's efforts to tap into the growing global demand for flexible work arrangements.

The digital nomad permit applies to three categories of foreign nationals who work remotely for employers or businesses outside the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. Bulgaria's move places it among the nations offering specialised residence options for remote workers, as more countries respond to the evolving demands of the workforce.

The categories eligible for this permit are:

Foreign nationals employed by a company registered outside the EU, EEA, or Switzerland, who provide services remotely and meet the minimum salary requirements. Foreign nationals who are part of the management or own more than 25% of a company registered outside these regions, provided they do not offer services to individuals or entities in Bulgaria. Advertisement Foreign nationals who have provided remote services for at least one year before applying, do not serve Bulgarian entities, and are not engaged in freelancing activities within Bulgaria.

Each category has its own specific documentation requirements, which must be met for the application to be processed.

The permit is valid for one year, with the possibility of a one-year extension. Applicants must submit a Visa D application in their country of nationality or legal residence, which takes one to two months to process. Once approved, applicants can enter Bulgaria and submit further documentation to the Bulgarian government, which takes an additional two to four weeks for processing. The final step involves an identification card application process, which can take between three to 30 calendar days.

In addition to the primary applicant, dependents can be sponsored under this residence permit through a family reunification process.

This move provides a formal immigration pathway for remote workers, which was previously unavailable, aligning Bulgaria with other countries offering similar options to digital nomads.

However, while countries continue to introduce such permits, remote workers must be aware of the legal complexities involved in working across borders. Noncompliance with regulations can result in penalties, including the loss of rights to hire foreign labor, making it crucial for employers and employees to understand the rules of their destination country.