'Can’t write a single piece of code': Indian American founder blasts clueless H-1B critics

A U.S.-based Indian tech entrepreneur is calling out what he sees as a surge of ignorance around H-1B visas—accusing loud political voices of pushing propaganda while ignoring the facts on who really powers American tech.

Posting on X, entrepreneur Sidharth urged Americans to “use their brains” and stop listening to “grifters” who’ve “never written a single line of code.”

His message: H-1B visas aren’t a favor to India—they’re a mutual asset that the U.S. relies on just as much.

India’s economy, now valued at $4.3 trillion, receives about $30 billion annually from Indian professionals on H-1B visas in the U.S. But Sidharth argues the benefits don’t end there.

The U.S., he points out, depends on this talent pipeline to fill critical STEM roles. Studies show each H-1B hire can lead to the creation of up to 7.5 new U.S. jobs. Cutting the program has been shown to directly hurt GDP growth and tech sector output.

“Tech doesn’t run on noise. It runs on skill,” Sidharth wrote, calling the visa crackdown movement not just economically flawed, but intellectually lazy.

I’d strongly urge my fellow Americans to use their brains and stop falling for foreign-funded propaganda or loudmouth grifters who have never written a single line of code in their lives.



India’s economy is worth $4.3 trillion.

His post comes as political voices across the U.S. take aim at legal immigration programs, framing them as threats to domestic workers. But founders like Sidharth—people who actually build in tech—are pushing back with data, not slogans.

The core of his argument is blunt: the H-1B system isn’t broken. What’s broken is the understanding of who benefits.

