Citizens of these 41 nations can enter US without a visa, but here's the catch

Citizens of 41 countries can now travel to the United States without a visa for stays of up to 90 days, provided they secure prior approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA).

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) covers nations including the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. India is not on the list. To qualify, travellers must hold a passport from one of the eligible countries and obtain ESTA clearance before boarding.

Advertisement

The full roster of participating states spans Europe, Asia, and beyond, ranging from Andorra, Austria, and Belgium to Chile, Israel, New Zealand, Qatar, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Taiwan is also included under the provisions of the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, while eligibility for British citizens applies only to those with the unrestricted right of permanent abode in the UK and its territories.

Here's the full list:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

MaltaMonaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

Stays are capped at 90 days, and ESTA remains mandatory. The system, run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is valid for two years or until the traveller's passport expires, whichever comes first. Applications must be completed online before boarding a flight or ship to the U.S.

Advertisement

Eligibility, however, has strict exclusions. Nationals of VWP countries who have visited or been present in North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen since March 1, 2011, are barred from ESTA. The same applies to those who have travelled to Cuba after January 12, 2021, or who hold dual nationality with Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria. Such travellers must instead apply for a standard B-1 (business) or B-2 (tourist) visa.

Even eligible travellers can still choose to apply for a traditional visa, which offers greater flexibility for longer stays or multiple visits.

With heightened global mobility and screening protocols, the VWP offers fast-track entry to the United States, strictly for those who meet its guidelines. For official applications and details, travellers are advised to use the ESTA website or consult their nearest U.S. embassy.