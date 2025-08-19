'Doors are closing, it is impossible...': Reddit thread warns students on UK jobs, visa changes

A Reddit post has triggered sharp warnings for international students eyeing jobs in the UK, with users cautioning that new visa regulations and salary thresholds have made post-study work opportunities nearly impossible.

The post, titled “A warning to international students regarding the UK job market and changes to Visa regulations – Announcement”, was shared on the r/Indians_studyabroad forum.

“Many international students come to the UK thinking that they have very good chances of landing a job here,” wrote the original poster, who described themselves as a well-wisher and former international student. “The Government has increased the minimum salary bands needed to get the skilled worker visa by a huge margin. For instance, if you are a CS Graduate, you need to get a job offer that pays around £55k to get the work visa to stay here.”

The user added: “Even amongst CS graduates from top unis like Imperial and Oxbridge, very few manage to get roles that pay so much right after graduating… So, if you are an international student coming here with the hopes that you will get a sponsored job after your degree, I am very sorry to say this, but it is impossible in this market, especially after the July 2025 changes. I just wanted to warn people preemptively to prevent heartbreak and wastage of hard-earned money.”

Broader concerns shared by others

The post sparked responses from other Reddit users who echoed the concerns. One user wrote: “I agree with the OP that things have changed for the worse, especially if you are a foreign student. The government has made the requirements much more stringent to get your ILR and will now take 10 years, as well as increasing the salary requirements. Think long and hard before you consider coming.”

Another commenter argued that students should not treat overseas education as a guaranteed pathway to residency: “It should be just for the degree. Do not treat getting a degree as getting work visa. Nobody wants to hire someone who do not have permanent rights to work in the country.”

A third reaction pointed to a wider European trend: “In the current scenario, the same applies to most European countries as well. The markets are saturated and people’s skill sets remain stagnant. There are just not enough positions for the amount of immigration taking place in certain disciplines (Yes, CS and IT, I am looking at you). These countries will keep making their immigration policies stricter to preserve their people’s and market’s interest.”

Warning for prospective students

The central message from the thread was clear: while the UK remains a destination for higher education, the path to staying back and securing employment has become far more difficult. As the OP bluntly put it: “There is nothing wrong with the UK if you wish to just get a degree and go back to your home country, but for those who wish to settle down here, it seems like the doors are closing.”