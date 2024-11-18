Golden opportunity for Indians! Germany to issue 10% more professional visas in 2024 to address labour shortages

Germany plans to issue at least 10 percent more professional visas in 2024 to address its ongoing labour shortages, the government announced on November 17. This move follows the relaxation of certain immigration regulations aimed at boosting the country’s workforce.

Under the new policy, Germany will issue 2,00,000 professional visas in 2024, adopting a point-based system modelled after Canada’s immigration approach, as per a report in AFP. In addition, the government has outlined several other changes: a 20 percent increase in student visas for non-EU nationals, a doubling of apprenticeship visas, and a nearly 50 percent rise in the recognition of foreign qualifications.

Germany, which is facing a significant skills gap, currently has around 1.34 million job vacancies, the AFP report added. The liberalisation of visa rules for skilled workers last year was part of an effort to address this severe labour shortage in Europe’s largest economy.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasised that the government is focused on attracting the skilled workers necessary to strengthen Germany’s economy. “We are working to bring in the professionals that our economy has urgently needed for years,” she stated.

The new point-based system takes into account factors like language proficiency, professional experience, and age, making it easier for non-EU nationals to enter the German labour market. It also allows workers to bring their families with them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced that Germany will increase its annual visa allocation for skilled Indian workers from 20,000 to 90,000. During his visit to India, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to attracting skilled professionals from India, highlighting that nearly 250,000 Indians currently live in Germany, many of them in high-demand sectors like healthcare, nursing, and IT.

As of February 2024, about 137,000 Indians hold skilled positions in Germany, a significant increase from just 23,000 in 2015, according to the Federal Labour Ministry. The expanded visa allocation will open up more opportunities for Indian professionals in fields such as IT, engineering, and healthcare, enabling them to contribute to Germany’s economy.

Germany’s aging population has exacerbated labour shortages in critical sectors, and by increasing the number of skilled worker visas for Indians, the country hopes to bridge this gap and maintain its economic vitality.

The move is expected to ease the immigration process for Indian professionals, facilitating smoother transitions and strengthening bilateral ties between India and Germany, particularly in the areas of education, research and professional development.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also indicated that the government plans to push for further reforms to address the challenges posed by Germany’s aging population, which is contributing to an annual shortfall of 400,000 workers in vital sectors such as healthcare, services, and technology.

However, immigration remains a contentious issue in Germany, with far-right political groups seeking to capitalise on public discontent following the collapse of the three-way coalition government last week. These groups aim to gain support in the upcoming legislative elections by highlighting the divisive nature of immigration policy.