UAE's Golden Visa: Are Indians quietly planning life abroad? Expert decodes the trend

A consultancy's claim of a nomination-based Golden Visa for Indians has sparked significant interest among India's urban middle class. Rayad Group suggested that a new scheme would allow Indians to obtain lifetime residency in the UAE by paying AED 100,000 (approximately INR 23.30 lakh). However, UAE authorities clarified that this claim lacks legal backing and was made without coordination with relevant entities.

The buzz surrounding this supposed visa opportunity is symptomatic of deeper concerns within India's urban populace, according to CA Himank Singla, a tax and financial advisor. He commented, "This conversation was never just about visas. It’s about the mood. People are questioning whether it’s worth staying in a system where basic aspirations feel increasingly out of reach."

Singla noted that an increasing number of Indians, especially young professionals and middle-class families, are considering emigration not due to a lack of patriotism, but driven by practical concerns. "When your child’s education feels like a luxury, and buying a house means committing to EMIs for life, people naturally start looking for exits," he explained.

There’s a reason the “AED 1,00,000 Dubai Golden Visa” story (hoax or not) went viral so fast.



It wasn’t about the visa. It was about the mood.



A growing number of Indians, especially in the urban middle class are quietly asking themselves: “Is it worth staying?”



And no, it’s… — CA Himank Singla (@CAHimankSingla) July 10, 2025

The disillusionment is not rooted in a desire for a glamorous lifestyle abroad. Instead, many Indians are seeking to escape domestic challenges like urban congestion and regulatory hurdles. Singla asserted, "People aren’t chasing foreign lands. They’re escaping broken systems."

He further highlighted that unresolved issues such as urban planning failures and bureaucratic bottlenecks could lead to a "quiet exodus" of skilled professionals. "This is less about visas and more about choices," Singla emphasised. "And people are making theirs, quietly but decisively."

The proliferation of globalisation and social media has made it easier for Indians to compare lifestyles abroad, fuelling aspirations for a better quality of life. "It’s become easier than ever to compare lifestyles and decide where your future feels safer and more fulfilling," Singla remarked.

While not every Indian will choose to emigrate, the consistent outward movement could have significant economic and social consequences. Singla warned, "If our brightest minds feel compelled to build their futures elsewhere, it’s not just a personal loss—it’s a loss for India’s growth story."

As the dialogue about overseas residency schemes continues, experts like Singla suggest that the core issue lies in the urgent need for India to improve living standards and implement reforms to retain its talented workforce. The stakes are high, as the potential loss of skilled individuals could hinder the nation’s progress and innovation. Addressing these challenges head-on could help in reversing the trend and fostering an environment where aspirations can be realized within the country. This conversation is crucial for ensuring that India retains its competitive edge in the global arena. Moreover, it highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to address these systemic issues, ensuring that the nation can thrive and prosper in the years to come.