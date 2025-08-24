Oman is set to launch its new golden visa programme on August 31, 2025, offering long-term residency to global investors as part of a broader push to boost investment and drive digital transformation in commerce.

The golden visa grants 5- or 10-year renewable residency permits to investors, along with their spouses, children under 25, and dependent parents — without the need for local sponsorship. Eligibility spans across real estate purchases, business ownership, or capital investment in key sectors such as real estate, IT, renewable energy, and tourism. Visa holders are entitled to full business ownership, tax exemptions, and property rights in freehold zones, alongside access to top-tier healthcare and education.

Advertisement

“This initiative reflects Oman’s strategy to create a stable, investor-friendly ecosystem,” said Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Douhani, Director-General of Planning at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. He emphasized the programme’s role in merging regulatory reforms with sustained support for local enterprises.

The visa launch coincides with the rollout of the “Al Majida Companies” initiative to support high-performing Omani firms, and the debut of a new digital service enabling electronic transfer of commercial registrations via the “Oman Business” platform.

The streamlined digital system is expected to cut operational costs, enhance transparency, and speed up business processes — paving the way for a fully digital trade environment.

The Salalah launch event will feature partnership agreements with Sultan Qaboos University, the German University of Technology, the Oman Energy Association, and Ebinaa. These collaborations aim to leverage academic and private sector strengths to fuel innovation, particularly in construction.

Advertisement

Together, Oman’s golden visa and digital business reforms mark a significant step in delivering Vision 2040’s goals — opening the door to international investment while building a modern, efficient regulatory framework.