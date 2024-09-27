Good news for Indians hoping to study, work in Australia! Nation to offer 1,000 visas annually starting Oct 1

Australia will grant up to 1,000 work and holiday visas each year to Indian citizens beginning October 1, reinforcing its commitment under the India-Australia interim free trade agreement. This significant move aims to enhance mobility and strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who recently concluded a three-day visit to Australia, emphasised that the introduction of the Work and Holiday visa will foster deeper connections between the peoples of India and Australia.

"I am pleased to announce that this key commitment under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) will be operational from 1st October 2024. It represents a vital step in facilitating mobility between our nations," Goyal said in a recent post on X.

Under the AI-ECTA, which took effect in December 2022, Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 will be eligible to apply for a one-year visa allowing them to work, study, and travel across Australia. The new visa initiative will allow successful applicants a temporary stay of 12 months and will be granted through multiple-entry provisions for those who meet Australian legislative requirements.

During his visit, Goyal highlighted ongoing negotiations to broaden the existing ECTA into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). "This visit provided an opportunity for both sides to assess the progress of the CECA and the implementation of ECTA initiatives. Interactions with businesses from both Australia and India in Sydney are expected to significantly enhance trade and investment ties," the commerce and industry ministry noted in a statement.

Additionally, discussions focused on the ambitious target of reaching AUD 100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, along with strengthening cooperation in multilateral and regional forums.