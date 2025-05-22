'H-1B is a complete fraud': US man’s post on Hindi-speaking gate agents sparks outrage, asks 'why we need Indians'

A social media post by an American man has reignited debate over H-1B visas, Indian immigration, and cultural integration in the U.S. Sean Carpenter, a musician and self-identified Republican MAGA supporter, posted on X (formerly Twitter), claiming he overheard three gate agents at Washington DC’s airport speaking Hindi, prompting him to ask why Indians were working there in the first place.

“Sitting in the DC airport, listening to three gate agents speaking Hindi behind me. Tell me why we need Indians to work the gates at airports again?” Carpenter wrote, ending his post with: “H1B is a complete fraud.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking strong backlash from users across the political spectrum who pointed out the factual flaws in his assumptions.

One user commented, "Indians are the reason your flights run on time, your tech works, and your hospitals aren’t collapsing. While you sit there complaining about people speaking Hindi, they’re doing real work, taking care of their families, and still respecting their culture. Maybe try working half as hard before calling H1B a fraud. Without Indians, a lot in your country would stop working — including that airport you’re sitting in."

Dozens of replies reminded Carpenter that not every Hindi speaker is an H-1B visa holder, and that gate agent roles are not even eligible under the H-1B program, which is restricted to specialised fields like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

“You know Indians who are born here and American citizens speak Hindi, right? Or Green card holders who became naturalized speak Hindi as well,” one user pointed out. Another explained, “H1B isn't for working in airports. These gate guys came through family green card.”

The viral exchange highlights the polarised state of immigration discourse in the U.S., particularly under President Donald Trump’s second term. While the far-right continues to paint H-1B as a threat to American jobs, Trump himself has said, “America needs talented people,” and supported bringing top global talent to maintain the U.S.’ edge in innovation.