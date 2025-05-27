'I don’t respond to emails from Indians': New Zealand immigration minister likens them to 'spam'

New Zealand’s Immigration Minister Erica Stanford is facing backlash after admitting she doesn’t respond to emails from individuals in India, describing them as “almost akin to spam” during a recent parliamentary session.

The remark, made on May 6 as Stanford defended her use of a personal Gmail account for ministerial correspondence, has been widely criticized as insensitive and discriminatory.

“I ensured everything was recorded and forwarded what was necessary to my parliamentary email address,” Stanford said. She then added: “For example, there are emails from individuals in India seeking immigration advice. I never respond to them. I consider them almost akin to spam — there are quite a few like that.”

Her comments drew immediate condemnation from Labour MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan, who is of Indian origin. Speaking to The Indian Weekender, Radhakrishnan said, “Such comments reinforce negative stereotypes about an entire community,” and called it unacceptable for a minister to single out a specific ethnic group.

Stanford later issued a clarification, claiming she had been misinterpreted. “I did not say that I consider them as spam,” she said. “I only said that I consider them almost akin to spam.”

The explanation has done little to ease the criticism. Members of New Zealand’s Indian community and immigrant advocates say the comment reflects a troubling attitude toward one of the country’s largest migrant populations.

As the debate continues, calls are growing for a formal apology and clearer accountability from the minister.