As thousands of Indian professionals remain stuck in visa limbo, a warning issued by the US Embassy in India on Tuesday has added to the unease and anger surrounding prolonged H-1B and H-4 visa delays. While the message itself repeated a long-held position of the Trump administration, its timing, amid stalled interviews and mounting uncertainty, triggered irritation across social media.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, “If you break U.S. law, you will be punished with significant criminal penalties. The Trump Administration is committed to ending illegal immigration to the United States and protecting our nation’s borders and our citizens.”

The warning came as thousands of Indians remain stranded in the country due to deferred visa appointments, unable to return to jobs and families in the US. Though not a policy shift, the message revived frustrations around Washington’s tightening immigration posture under Donald Trump.

Trump admin crackdown on H-1B

The Trump administration has stepped up efforts to clamp down on both legal and illegal immigration pathways. Measures have included tighter scrutiny of employment visas such as the H-1B, which is widely used by Indian professionals working in the United States.

Calling alleged misuse of the programme a national security concern, Trump issued a proclamation introducing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, triggering anxiety and uncertainty among Indian workers and employers alike. At the same time, Trump has also argued that the US must continue to attract global talent, acknowledging domestic skill shortages in certain sectors.

Against this backdrop, India has formally raised concerns with Washington. New Delhi said it had flagged the cancellation of pre-scheduled H-1B visa interviews for a large number of Indian applicants and confirmed that discussions are ongoing to resolve disruptions linked to enhanced vetting procedures, PTI reported.

The delays have been particularly disruptive. Thousands of interviews scheduled in India from mid-month were abruptly deferred by several months, with applicants citing emails from US authorities postponing appointments to as late as May next year. The deferrals were linked to closer scrutiny of applicants’ social media activity and online presence.

The H-1B programme remains a key pillar of the US employment-based immigration system, allowing American companies to recruit foreign professionals for specialised roles. Trump has repeatedly argued that raising costs and tightening checks would deter misuse and protect US workers, even as employers warn that prolonged uncertainty risks driving away skilled talent.