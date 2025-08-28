Indian Embassy in Kuwait tightens passport rules- Check what has changed

Starting September, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait will only accept passport applications with photographs that comply with international aviation standards. The move aligns with guidelines issued by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which sets biometric and identity benchmarks for travel documents worldwide.

New photo specifications

Applicants must submit a colour photograph sized 630 x 810 pixels, showing the full face from the front, with the head covering 80 to 85 percent of the frame. The background must be plain white.

The embassy further clarified that eyes must be open and unobstructed, without glare or “red eye,” and the mouth must remain closed and level. While head coverings are permitted, they will only be accepted for religious purposes.

From September 1, 2025, only ICAO compliant photographs will be accepted for submission of passport applications.



Guidelines for ICAO compliant Photographs for Passport Applications – refer to the flyer for all the requirements. pic.twitter.com/kUf24A8KAE — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) August 26, 2025

No edited images allowed

In its notification, the embassy stressed that digitally altered or edited photographs will not be accepted. This rule, it said, was essential to ensure biometric accuracy and compliance with global security protocols.

Why the change matters

By enforcing ICAO standards, the embassy aims to ensure that Indian passports issued in Kuwait remain valid and secure across all international systems. “The change is introduced to ensure passports issued by the embassy remain compliant with global security and identification protocols,” the statement read.