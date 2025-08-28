Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
Indian Embassy in Kuwait tightens passport rules- Check what has changed

Indian Embassy in Kuwait tightens passport rules- Check what has changed

The move aligns with guidelines issued by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which sets biometric and identity benchmarks for travel documents worldwide

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025 1:12 PM IST
Indian Embassy in Kuwait tightens passport rules- Check what has changedIndian Embassy in Kuwait mandates stricter passport photos under ICAO standards

 

Starting September, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait will only accept passport applications with photographs that comply with international aviation standards. The move aligns with guidelines issued by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which sets biometric and identity benchmarks for travel documents worldwide.

New photo specifications

Advertisement

Applicants must submit a colour photograph sized 630 x 810 pixels, showing the full face from the front, with the head covering 80 to 85 percent of the frame. The background must be plain white.

The embassy further clarified that eyes must be open and unobstructed, without glare or “red eye,” and the mouth must remain closed and level. While head coverings are permitted, they will only be accepted for religious purposes.

No edited images allowed

Advertisement

In its notification, the embassy stressed that digitally altered or edited photographs will not be accepted. This rule, it said, was essential to ensure biometric accuracy and compliance with global security protocols.

Why the change matters

By enforcing ICAO standards, the embassy aims to ensure that Indian passports issued in Kuwait remain valid and secure across all international systems. “The change is introduced to ensure passports issued by the embassy remain compliant with global security and identification protocols,” the statement read.

Published on: Aug 28, 2025 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today