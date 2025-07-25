Indian govt flags US student visa delays as social media vetting sparks concerns

The Indian government has taken up the issue of student visa delays with US authorities after a surge in complaints from Indian students and their families over appointment backlogs, following the rollout of expanded screening measures by the United States.

According to Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has raised concerns with both the US Embassy in New Delhi and the US Department of State in Washington, just as the academic session in American universities is set to begin.

“Following these developments, the Ministry of External Affairs has received several representations from Indian students and their families flagging difficulty in obtaining student visa appointments,” Singh said in a written response in the Rajya Sabha. “The Ministry took up the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi as well as the US Department of State.”

While acknowledging that visa issuance is the sovereign right of the issuing country, Singh said the Indian side has “consistently raised” the issues being faced by Indian students. “The Government of India remains engaged with the US Government to promote mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks that allow for streamlining avenues for legal mobility of students and professionals, and facilitating short-term tourist and business travel,” he added.

The concerns come in the wake of a June 18, 2025 press release by the US Department of State announcing “expanded screening and vetting for visa applicants,” under which a broader range of background checks — including scrutiny of social media activity — would apply to student visa categories F, M, and J.

“[The State Department] uses all available information in its visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security,” Singh quoted from the release.

US authorities have advised applicants to make their social media profiles public, so that American officials can assess their online activity before granting entry into the country. This has triggered concerns among Indian students over potential delays or denials based on social media content.

Indian students form the largest cohort of international students in the US, contributing significantly to American academic institutions and the economy. A bipartisan group of 14 US lawmakers — including three Indian-American Democrats — recently wrote to the State Department urging it to resolve the delays. Led by Congresswoman Deborah Ross, the lawmakers emphasized that Indian students add about $9 billion annually to the US economy and play a crucial role in research and innovation.

Meanwhile, in response to a separate query, the Indian government also confirmed that it continues to work with US authorities to curb illegal immigration and human trafficking. The MEA issues advisories through its eMigrate portal and other communication channels to warn job seekers of fake agents and employment scams.

“Till June 2025, a total of 3,505 illegal agents in the country have been notified on the eMigrate portal,” Singh said, adding that strong action is being taken against bad actors and criminal facilitators.