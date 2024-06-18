Joe Biden reveals new plans that could get 500,000 immigrants US citizenship

President Joe Biden is set to introduce expansive relief measures as part of an election-year initiative, which is a significant move with potential impacts on hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the United States.

The announcement comes after Biden's recent border crackdown, which drew criticism from advocates and numerous Democratic lawmakers.

The White House disclosed on Tuesday that the Biden administration plans to allow certain spouses of U.S. citizens lacking legal status to apply for permanent residency and eventual citizenship in the coming months. According to senior administration officials, this initiative could potentially benefit over half a million immigrants.

To qualify for this opportunity, an immigrant must have been residing in the U.S. for a minimum of 10 years as of Monday and be married to a U.S. citizen. If their application is approved, the eligible immigrant will have three years to apply for a green card, receive a temporary work permit, and be safeguarded from deportation during this period.

Additionally, about 50,000 noncitizen children with a parent married to a U.S. citizen may also meet the criteria for this process, as relayed by senior administration officials briefing reporters anonymously.

Notably, there is no stipulation on the duration of the marriage, and eligibility ceases after Monday. Immigrants reaching the 10-year residency mark subsequent to June 17, 2024, will no longer qualify for the program, as clarified by the officials.

Anticipating a launch by the end of summer, the application process is slated to open soon, with the exact fees yet to be determined. President Biden is expected to unveil these plans at a White House event, coinciding with the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Moreover, additional regulations will be announced to facilitate certain DACA beneficiaries and young immigrants in qualifying for established work visas more easily. This strategic move aims to provide stronger protection than the current DACA provisions, which are facing legal challenges and are not accepting new applications.

By invoking this authority, President Biden's initiative builds upon measures previously employed by Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama for granting parole in place to family members of military personnel. This effort is seen as fulfilling Biden's commitment to safeguard undocumented immigrants and their American families that he expressed on his first day in office.

The announcement comes in the aftermath of Biden's recent stringent border policies, which have led to legal challenges and reduced border encounters between official entry points.