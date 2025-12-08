New Zealand launches two seasonal visas to fast-track labour supply in limited industries from Dec 8

New Zealand has unveiled two new seasonal visa routes under its Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) system, marking one of the most significant changes to its labour mobility framework in recent years.

The Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV) and Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV), both opening for applications on December 8, 2025, are designed to help industries like horticulture, agriculture, tourism, and hospitality hire essential seasonal staff more quickly, without compromising worker protections.

Under the new policy, the government expects employers to gain faster access to seasonal labour during peak periods while ensuring that employment standards, safety, and oversight remain firm.

Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV)

Targeted at roles needing longer-term seasonal workers, the GWSV introduces several key provisions:

Simplified hiring: Employers are not required to advertise locally or complete a labour market test.

Experience requirement: Applicants must show at least three seasons of relevant work within the past six years.

Stay conditions: Visa holders must spend at least three months outside New Zealand every year.

Validity: The visa is valid for three years.

Mandatory checks: Health and character requirements apply.

Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV)

Designed for short-term roles during busy periods, the PSV comes with tighter controls:

Labour market test: Employers must first attempt to hire New Zealanders.

Experience: Applicants need one season of relevant work in the past three years.

Validity: Visa length is up to seven months.

Health insurance: Required for any role lasting more than three months.

No English test required.

Eligible job categories

Workers in the following roles can apply:

Mussel or oyster farmworkers

Calf rearers and relief milkers

Forestry workers

Meat boners, slicers, meat-processing staff

Seafood processing workers

Winery cellar hands, wool handlers

What applicants must ssubmit

A valid job offer from an AEWV-accredited employer is mandatory, along with a detailed employment agreement outlining pay, hours, job location, and contract duration.

Additional documents include:

Proof of seasonal experience (3 seasons for GWSV, 1 season for PSV)

Payslips, employer letters, tax statements or training certificates

Evidence of time spent outside New Zealand (for GWSV)

Comprehensive health insurance (PSV roles over three months)

Standard AEWV submissions: passport, photo, health and character certificates

Because the GWSV offers a three-year stay, full medical and character checks must be completed even if previously submitted.