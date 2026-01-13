Business Today
Oman fixes new citizenship application fee at OMR 600 under revised nationality rules

Under the new structure, the fee for submitting an application to obtain Omani citizenship has been fixed at OMR 600

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 13, 2026 10:10 AM IST
Oman has moved to formalise the cost of citizenship and nationality-related services, approving a revised schedule of fees that sets clear charges for applicants seeking Omani nationality, according to Gulf News. The changes were published in the Sultanate’s Official Gazette and took effect earlier this month.

Under the new structure, the fee for submitting an application to obtain Omani citizenship has been fixed at OMR 600. The same amount will apply to applications filed by foreign women married to Omani nationals, as well as widows or divorced spouses of Omanis and the minor children of Omani women.

The decision also introduces a separate fee of OMR 200 for requests related to the withdrawal or relinquishment of Omani nationality.

According to details published in the Official Gazette of Oman, the revised fee framework came into force on January 4, 2026, and is part of broader efforts to standardise administrative procedures governing nationality services across the Sultanate.

Authorities clarified that the changes are limited strictly to application and service fees. There have been no amendments to eligibility conditions, legal requirements, or assessment criteria for citizenship or nationality-related matters.

Officials stated that the move aims to bring greater consistency and transparency to the processing of nationality services in Oman, without altering the underlying laws that govern citizenship.

Published on: Jan 13, 2026 10:10 AM IST
