Planning a solo Europe trip? Here are top 10 safest cities to travel across nations

Travellers planning European holidays in mid-2025 now have a clear guide to safety. Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index 2025 ranks cities based on crime levels and trends over the past five years, analysing both frequency and severity of incidents. The measure highlights not only cities that are currently safe, but also those that have maintained or improved safety standards over time, giving travellers added confidence for family trips or solo adventures.

At the top of Europe’s safety rankings is The Hague (Den Haag), Netherlands, with a score of 80.0. Trondheim, Norway, follows closely at 79.3, while Eindhoven, Netherlands, rounds out the top three with 79.1. Munich, Germany (78.8) and Ljubljana, Slovenia (78.6) complete the top five, reflecting a blend of security, cultural richness, and lifestyle appeal.

Visitors can explore The Hague’s world-class museums, Eindhoven’s design innovations, or Trondheim’s scenic fjords and Gothic cathedral. Zagreb, Croatia (78.5) offers vibrant street markets, Tallinn, Estonia (78.2) charms with its medieval Old Town, and Utrecht, Netherlands (78.0) delights with canals and green spaces. Groningen, Netherlands (77.9) is prized for its cycling-friendly streets, while Bern, Switzerland (77.6) impresses with a UNESCO-listed old town.

For Indian tourists, these rankings arrive at a time when safety is a key factor in travel decisions, whether for family vacations or solo trips, allowing informed choices for secure and enjoyable European journeys.

