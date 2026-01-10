Planning an H-1B filing? USCIS to raise premium processing fees from March 2026

The Department of Homeland Security said the USCIS Stabilization Act allows premium processing fees to be revised every two years to keep up with inflation and maintain the value of the service. USCIS said premium processing fees for several visa categories will rise from March 1, 2026, reflecting inflation from June 2023 through June 2025.

It added that the additional revenue will be used to operate premium processing services, improve case reviews, reduce backlogs, and support USCIS adjudication and naturalisation functions. Applicants will be required to include the updated fee for the benefit they are seeking and follow USCIS instructions for submitting Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing.

Premium processing fees for Form I-129 petitions for nonimmigrant workers, including H-1B, H-2B and R-1 visas, will increase from $1,685 to $1,780. Other Form I-129 classifications—such as L-1, O-1, P-1 and Q-1 visas—will rise from $2,805 to $2,965. Employment-based Form I-140 petitions, including National Interest Waiver (NIW) and other immigrant worker categories, will also see fees increase from $2,805 to $2,965.

Additional forms affected include Form I-539, Application to Extend or Change Nonimmigrant Status, covering eligible categories such as F-1, J-1 and M-1, with fees rising from $1,965 to $2,075. Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization—including certain OPT and STEM-OPT classifications—will see premium processing fees increase from $1,685 to $1,780.

USCIS said the fee adjustments are intended to ensure premium processing remains efficient and adequately funded while addressing growing backlogs and inflationary pressures on its services.

As Indians are the largest beneficiaries of H-1B and other US work visa programmes, they are likely to feel the impact of the recent fee increase announced by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Saturday.

Indian nationals account for 71% of all H-1B visa holders, far ahead of Chinese nationals at about 12%, and dominate technology roles, filling more than 80% of computer-related H-1B jobs.