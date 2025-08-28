Russia extends e-visa stay for Indians, doubling it to 30 days at just Rs 4,800

Russia has announced a major reform of its electronic visa (e-Visa) regime, doubling its validity and extending the maximum stay period for foreign visitors. Starting August 23, 2025, the e-Visa is now valid for 120 days, while the permitted stay will increase from 16 to 30 days, according to visanews.com.

Launched nationwide in 2023, the e-Visa has already facilitated entry for more than 1.2 million travellers, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Visitors from India, China, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Turkey, and Estonia are among the most frequent users of the scheme.

“This rule will come into force on August 23,” the Foreign Ministry confirmed, adding that the move “will help increase the number of foreign nationals entering our country for tourism, business, humanitarian and tourist purposes, while maintaining the appropriate level of migration control and national security requirements of the Russian Federation.”

India among top beneficiaries

For Indian passport holders, the change makes Russia a far more attractive travel destination. The e-Visa, which earlier allowed just 16 days of stay, will now give Indians a full 30 days to explore multiple cities across the country.

A widely shared post on X by Backpacking Daku, read, “30 days is ample time to visit multiple cities across the country. Also ample time to go watch Northern Lights at Murmansk. This is a really good move and removes all the hassle of going and applying physically or via an agent.”

#Russia is now issuing 30 days E-Visa for Rs. 4800 instead of the earlier 15 days validity. 30 days is ample time to visit multiple cities across the country. Also ample time to go watch Northern Lights at Murmansk😍



Had tweeted it earlier too. This is a really good move and…

The e-Visa is available for around $50 (Rs 4,800) and is processed fully online. Applications take a maximum of four working days, with approvals sent by email. Children under six can apply free of charge (excluding bank fees).

How to apply for Russia’s e-Visa

The application process is entirely paperless and can be completed at evisa.kdmid.ru:

Register on the portal and fill out the online form.

Upload a scanned copy of your passport and a digital photo.

Pay the visa fee online.

Receive the e-Visa by email or download it from the website.

Carry both a printout and a soft copy on your mobile device for verification at border control.

Unlike traditional visas, applicants are not required to submit an invitation letter, hotel booking confirmation, or other supporting documents. The e-Visa covers private and business visits, tourism, scientific, cultural, socio-political, and sporting events.

Limits and border rules

For now, the Russian e-Visa remains single-entry. Once a traveller exits, a fresh application will be needed for re-entry. However, officials have hinted at further liberalisation. “There is also a demand to allow multiple use of the e-Visa. This is the next step we will work on with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the border services,” said Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov in June.