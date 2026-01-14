Schengen visa update: VFS Global shifts application centres in Delhi; Check new address here

Indian applicants seeking visas for several European countries will have to visit a new address in New Delhi later this month, after VFS Global announced the relocation of its Visa Application Centres (VACs) in the capital.

The Schengen Joint Visa Application Centre will move from its current premises at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station to 27 KG Marg, with the transition beginning on January 12, 2026. VFS Global said the shift will be carried out in stages to ensure that visa services continue smoothly during the changeover.

For applicants to Croatia, Denmark, Malta, Finland, Iceland, Slovenia, Norway, and Sweden, the final day of accepting applications at Shivaji Stadium will be January 9. From January 12, new applications for these countries will be processed at the KG Marg centre. However, passport collection will continue at the Shivaji Stadium location until January 16, after which all services will operate exclusively from KG Marg starting January 19.

Applicants travelling to another group of countries: Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Malta (MES), and the Netherlands: will see services at Shivaji Stadium conclude on January 16. For these missions, all visa-related processes will resume at the KG Marg centre from January 19.

As a result, individuals scheduled for document submission, biometric appointments, or passport collection for these European missions in New Delhi will need to visit the new KG Marg facility, depending on their appointment date and country of application.

The Delhi relocation follows similar adjustments elsewhere in the country. Earlier this month, the Austrian Visa Application Centre in Mumbai relocated from its previous location to a new address in Mahalaxmi, effective January 2, 2026, for Austrian visa applicants.