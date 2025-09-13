Spain’s Golden Visa: Get residency in a month, fast-track option for investors with EU travel access

Spain, one of the world’s most visited countries, has become a popular destination for investors seeking EU residency. Known for its culture, landscapes, and strong economy, Spain offers foreign nationals the chance to secure residence through the Spain Residence by Investment Program, often called the Golden Visa.

Path to residency and citizenship

The program allows applicants and their families to obtain temporary residence in less than a month. After five years of continuous residence, permanent residency can be acquired, and citizenship is possible after ten years. For Sephardic Jews and citizens of Ibero-American countries, Andorra, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, and the Philippines, the wait period is reduced to two years.

Benefits of a Spanish Golden Visa (as per Henley & Partners)

High quality of life

Ability to include a spouse or unmarried partner, dependent children of any age (adult children must be full-time students), and dependent parents above 65

Access to Spain’s public healthcare and education systems

Residency in a vibrant EU country with rich culture and landscapes

Eligibility for Spanish citizenship in just two years for certain groups (Sephardic Jews, Ibero-American nationals, and others)

Access to top international and private schools and universities teaching in both Spanish and English

Spain Golden Visa Requirements

To qualify, investors must meet one of the following thresholds:

Acquire real estate worth at least EUR 500,000 (single or multiple properties)

Invest at least EUR 1 million in Spanish banks, funds, or listed company shares

Place a minimum of EUR 2 million in Spanish government bonds

Applicants must provide documentary evidence of their investment as part of the process.

Procedures for the Spanish Golden Visa

Applications must be submitted with prescribed forms, fees, and supporting documents.

The process has two stages: Apply in the home country for a Spanish residence visa (valid for one year). Apply for a Spanish residence permit. If already in Spain on a tourist visa, applicants may apply directly for the permit.

The residence permit applies to the main investor, spouse or partner (including unmarried or same-sex unions), and all dependent descendants.

No minimum stay requirement is imposed, though a first visit to Spain is necessary to obtain the residence permit.

EU mobility advantage

With Spain being a member of the EU and Schengen Area, investors gain the right to live, work, and travel freely across much of Europe, making the program one of the most attractive residence-by-investment routes globally.