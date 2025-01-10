'Study in India': Govt introduces two new visa categories to attract international students

India's Ministry of Home Affairs has launched two new visa categories aimed at facilitating the entry of international students pursuing higher education in the country: the ‘e-student visa’ and the ‘e-student-x visa’. These initiatives, part of a broader effort to enhance the study experience for foreign students, require all applicants to utilize the government’s ‘Study in India’ (SII) portal.

The e-student visa is available to foreign students who have been admitted to recognized higher educational institutions in India and are registered on the SII portal. Meanwhile, the e-student-x visa caters to the dependents of those holding the e-student visa, allowing them to accompany the primary visa holder throughout their studies.

The SII portal serves as a key platform for simplifying the admission process for international students interested in both long-term and short-term academic programs. While students must apply for their visa through the Indian visa portal, their applications will be validated via the SII ID on the SII portal. Applying through this system is mandatory for visa processing.

Once a student secures admission from an institution partnered with the SII portal, they can apply for the e-student visa, which is granted for the duration of their course—be it undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral. This visa can be valid for up to five years and may be extended while in India.

Notably, the e-student visa allows holders to enter the country through any immigration checkpoint, further simplifying accessibility for international students.

The ‘Study in India’ initiative, a flagship program of the Ministry of Education, boasts over 600 partner institutions offering more than 8,000 diverse courses across fields such as engineering, management, sciences, law, agriculture, and humanities. This extensive range allows students to choose from top-tier Indian educational facilities.

The SII portal is designed to streamline the application process, enabling students to register and submit their applications online efficiently. Prospective students must first create a unique SII ID, which is essential for tracking the progress of their applications, college admissions, visa processes, and related procedures.

