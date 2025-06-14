'Think twice': Attorneys warn Indians as US cracks down on fake EB-1A Green Card cases

The U.S. government is cracking down hard on fraudulent green card applications, especially targeting the EB-1A “extraordinary ability” visa category, long considered a coveted route for highly skilled immigrants. Immigration attorney Rahul Reddy has revealed that many EB-1A petitions, mostly filed by Indian nationals, are now under re-investigation, with a growing number already facing revocation.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Reddy Neumann Brown PC, Reddy said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is re-examining multiple approved EB-1A petitions, especially those where applicants may have relied on questionable tactics to boost their profiles.

According to Reddy, some petitioners “manipulated the system by publishing in low-quality journals, generating fake citations through coordinated co-authorship, and promoting dubious awards such as the Stevie and Globee.” In some cases, applicants allegedly paid agencies to fabricate or package such accomplishments as credible achievements.

One social media user, cited by Reddy, claimed a network of around 200 individuals collaborated to enhance each other’s credentials, even offering such tactics as paid services. These revelations come amid a broader push by USCIS to clean up the EB-1A category and restore the integrity of the program.

“The crackdown, while severe, is being welcomed by many long-waiting Indian applicants who pursued legal routes,” Reddy said, “hoping this clean-up will restore integrity and improve fairness in the process.”

But the consequences may go far beyond new denials. Legal experts caution that USCIS may start reopening and revoking previously approved I-140 petitions and even green cards.

The Law Office of Thomas V. Allen, in a widely shared LinkedIn post, issued a strong advisory to potential EB-1A applicants being targeted by overseas case builders: “Think twice before paying for an EB-1A case builder… They charge thousands to create ‘evidence’ to help you meet the regulatory criteria. But here’s the reality: USCIS is cracking down.”

The firm noted a “sharp rise in Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs), Notices of Intent to Revoke (NOIRs), and even I-140 revocations.”

“These shortcuts can cost you long-term,” the post read. “Even if you manage to get a petition approved, it doesn’t mean it’s safe. It may affect future immigration benefits, trigger fraud concerns, and derail long-term plans like adjustment of status or naturalization.”

The EB-1A visa is designed for individuals with a demonstrable record of extraordinary ability in fields such as science, business, athletics, or the arts. To qualify, petitioners must meet strict, well-documented criteria with legitimate, verifiable evidence.

“EB-1A is a powerful path—but it's not meant to be gamed,” the Thomas V. Allen post continued. “The documentation must be truthful, traceable, and defensible.”

Broader Enforcement Wave:

The scrutiny around EB-1A is not the only area of enforcement. In a related action, the U.S. Department of Justice recently fined California-based tech staffing firm Epik Solutions for illegally discriminating against American citizens in favour of foreign nationals on H-1B visas.

The DOJ found that Epik Solutions had posted job ads that explicitly excluded U.S. citizens, violating the Immigration and Nationality Act. The company has agreed to pay $71,916 in civil penalties, overhaul its hiring policies, and undergo compliance training under the Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative.