UK adds 82 mid-skilled jobs eligible for temporary work visas amid labour shortages

On Thursday, Britain unveiled a list of 82 mid-skilled jobs that could qualify for temporary work visas, part of a new migration scheme aimed at addressing critical labour shortages in the country. This move comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer takes a tougher stance on immigration, responding to rising public concerns over illegal boat crossings and his party’s declining position in opinion polls, where populist Reform UK has gained ground.

Advertisement

The new list, published by the Migration Advisory Committee, is part of Britain’s Temporary Shortage List, a scheme designed to offer time-limited access to foreign workers in roles that require qualifications below degree level. These roles are seen as crucial to the country's industrial strategy and long-term infrastructure projects, which are facing workforce shortfalls.

The list includes engineering technicians, welders, photographers, translators, and logistics managers, all seen as essential to maintaining the country’s economic and infrastructural growth. Under this new scheme, eligible workers could receive visas lasting three to five years, but would not be allowed to settle permanently unless policy changes are made.

To apply, workers will need to meet a minimum English language requirement, and employers must demonstrate plans to train and recruit domestic workers. The Migration Advisory Committee emphasised that any occupation added to the list must show a plan to "maximise the use of domestic workers" and reduce dependency on migrant labour.

Advertisement

This move aligns Britain with similar visa schemes in countries like Canada and Australia, which have implemented targeted programs to address gaps in key sectors like healthcare, engineering, and skilled trades.

In his recent two-day visit to India, Starmer ruled out a visa deal with the Indian government, citing previous stalled bilateral trade talks as the reason for the impasse. The second phase of the review, due in July 2026, will determine which occupations will be included in the final list, continuing to shape Britain’s migration and labour policies.

(With inputs from Reuters)