UK's 'learn English or leave' rule: New law demands A-level language test, limits post study visa duration

Migrants to the UK will now face tougher English language requirements under a new law tabled in Parliament on October 14, as the government pushes ahead with its plan to replace what it called “Britain’s failed immigration system” with one that is “controlled, selective and fair.”

Under the new measures, applicants entering through certain legal routes must meet an A-level equivalent standard in speaking, listening, reading, and writing. The Secure English Language Test must be conducted through a Home Office-approved provider, with verified results forming part of the visa process.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, “This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute. But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life. If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part.”

The reforms, laid before Parliament as part of the government’s flagship immigration white paper and Plan for Change, are designed to strengthen border control while ensuring the UK continues to attract top global talent.

Visa and Work Policy Changes

The time allowed for international students to find a graduate-level job after completing their studies will be reduced from two years to 18 months starting January 2027. The government stated that the move follows data indicating that many graduates were not transitioning into suitable employment as intended.

At the same time, the Immigration Skills Charge (ISC) paid by employers sponsoring foreign workers will rise by 32%, marking the first increase since 2017. The additional revenue will be reinvested in domestic workforce training to reduce reliance on overseas recruitment.

Student Visa Finance and Post-Study Pathways

From the 2025–2026 academic year, foreign students will need to demonstrate higher financial resources to qualify for study visas. To ensure greater economic contribution, graduates will have a shorter post-study stay period of 18 months for most courses, beginning in 2027.

The changes also expand opportunities for high-skilled migration. The High Potential Individual (HPI) route will now include graduates from the top 100 international universities, capped at 8,000 annual applications. The number of entrants via this route is expected to double from 2,000 to 4,000, allowing more top-tier graduates to begin their careers in the UK.

Entrepreneurs studying in the UK will be able to transition directly from student visas to the Innovator Founder route to launch business ventures. The Global Talent route will also be enhanced, with an expanded list of prestigious prizes and broader recognition of achievements in fields such as architecture, design, and the creative arts.