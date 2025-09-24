'Visa clock finally stopped ticking': This is how Indian professor got Green Card after 14 years

For many immigrants, the American dream is not just about opportunity, but also stability. For an Indian professor, that stability finally arrived this year when, after 14 years of studying and contributing in the US, he became a permanent resident.

In a LinkedIn post, Rajavasanth Rajasegar described the milestone as life-changing: “Green card in hand, after 14 years, the visa clock has finally stopped ticking.”

Rajasegar’s journey began in August 2011, when he landed in the US on an F-1 visa to pursue a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). Over the next decade, he dedicated himself to academics and research, constantly navigating temporary visas.

“Since then, I’ve been fortunate to have a privileged, streamlined path. F-1 renewals, OPT + STEM, a cap-gap exempt H-1B during the pandemic, and eventually a transition into faculty,” he explained.

With seven years of fully funded graduate education at UIUC and five years of postdoctoral training at Sandia National Laboratories, Rajasegar joined the Colorado School of Mines as a tenure-track faculty member, reaching a career milestone.

But even with achievements and support, visa pressure never fully went away. “Even with that support, the visa clock never felt far away,” he said, adding: “I told myself I’d try EB1A, if denied, I’d look for opportunities elsewhere.”

The EB1A process presented its own challenges. At one point, he faced a Request for Evidence (RFE) to prove the relevance of his work, leading to more documents, letters, and waiting. After re-entering the US on an H-1B following approval, his green card was finally granted.

“After piles of documents and years of adjustment, I finally became a permanent resident, which was after a quick reset trip to Mexico,” Rajasegar said.

Throughout the journey, he acknowledged his relative privilege. Financial struggles were minimal, and a career path was always present, yet the looming fear of visa expiry weighed heavily. “I still remember asking my manager in February 2020, ‘Can we start H-1B just in case?’ Three months later, while the world was shutting down, I had it in hand, along with a letter affirming, ‘You matter to us and to the US.’ That meant a lot. But until now, the clock was always ticking,” he added.

Now, for the first time in 14 years, that anxiety is gone: “Today, that clock doesn’t exist. That’s the only real difference, and it’s a big one.”

Rajasegar hopes his story reflects not just personal relief, but the broader possibility for others: “I hope the American Dream, whatever it truly means, stays alive and accessible for students and professionals who, like me, come here not just for themselves, but to contribute to the future of this country.”

He concluded by crediting mentors, institutions, and supporters who stood by him, thanking UIUC, Sandia National Labs, and Colorado School of Mines, along with mentors and recommenders who provided relentless support throughout his journey.