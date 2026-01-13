Visa-free transit for Indians: Germany eases airport stopovers in boost to people ties

Indian travellers flying via Europe are set to see a key hurdle removed. Germany has announced a visa-free transit facility for Indian passport holders passing through its airports, a move expected to simplify international journeys and deepen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The decision was recorded in the India-Germany joint statement issued on Monday after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s official visit to India from January 12–13. The trip marked Merz’s first visit to India and his first to Asia since assuming office as Federal Chancellor.

Advertisement

Under the new facility, Indian nationals transiting through German airports en route to another destination will no longer be required to apply for a separate transit visa. The change is aimed at reducing paperwork, cutting waiting times and making travel routes through Germany smoother and more efficient.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Chancellor Merz for the announcement, with both leaders underlining the broader significance of the step. The joint statement said the measure “will not only facilitate and ease travel of Indian nationals, but will further intensify people-to-people links,” adding that “strong people-to-people ties constitute a vital pillar of the Strategic Partnership.”

The two sides highlighted the growing movement of students, researchers, skilled professionals, artists and tourists between India and Germany, and acknowledged the “valuable contribution of the Indian community to Germany’s economy, innovation and cultural life.” They also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in education, research, vocational training, culture and youth exchanges.

Advertisement

Education and skills cooperation featured prominently during the talks. Leaders noted the steady rise in Indian students studying in Germany, the expansion of joint and dual degree programmes, and closer collaboration between higher education institutions in both countries.

They welcomed initiatives to support the integration of Indian students and graduates into the German job market, alongside stronger institutional links between Indian Institutes of Technology and German technical universities. Both sides agreed to work on an Indo-German Comprehensive Roadmap on Higher Education, while Prime Minister Modi invited leading German universities to establish campuses in India under the New Education Policy.