Want to become an NRI? Expert points out 3 realistic ways Indians can move abroad

With global borders tightening and immigration norms evolving, many Indians are actively exploring what it really takes to become an NRI. A recent viral post on X offers a no-nonsense breakdown of the three most common routes to moving abroad, getting a job, starting a business, or leveraging wealth, and why each comes with its own cost, risk, and reality check.
In a practical post shared on X, finance educator Akshat Shrivastava laid out a roadmap that has since sparked widespread conversation:
“How to become a NRI? 3 routes:”
Get a job abroad
The most accessible in theory, but also the most competitive.“This is fairly hard to do now,” Shrivastava notes, citing “anti-immigration sentiment.” “This is also the cheapest option, hence most competitive.”
Start a business abroad
This path requires considerable financial commitment. “Getting a trade license, business setup etc. costs money,” he explains, recommending professional guidance from lawyers and CAs. “You need to work with CAs/Lawyers/burn a bit of money seeking geography-specific guidance.”
Via investment route
This is the most straightforward, if you’re wealthy.“Bring your capital with you. If you are at $1 million+ income levels, you can get freelancer visa, digital visas etc. in multiple countries,” he says. “Almost every country on earth wants such people. If you are a rich person, you will be welcomed with open arms across most places.”
Shrivastava clarifies that the post isn’t meant to influence anyone’s decision to leave or stay in India, “This is not a push that you become an NRI. Or not become an NRI. Do what you like, I am simply sharing a roadmap.”