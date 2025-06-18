Want to become an NRI? Expert points out 3 realistic ways Indians can move abroad

With global borders tightening and immigration norms evolving, many Indians are actively exploring what it really takes to become an NRI. A recent viral post on X offers a no-nonsense breakdown of the three most common routes to moving abroad, getting a job, starting a business, or leveraging wealth, and why each comes with its own cost, risk, and reality check.

Advertisement

In a practical post shared on X, finance educator Akshat Shrivastava laid out a roadmap that has since sparked widespread conversation:

“How to become a NRI? 3 routes:”

Get a job abroad

The most accessible in theory, but also the most competitive.“This is fairly hard to do now,” Shrivastava notes, citing “anti-immigration sentiment.” “This is also the cheapest option, hence most competitive.” Start a business abroad

This path requires considerable financial commitment. “Getting a trade license, business setup etc. costs money,” he explains, recommending professional guidance from lawyers and CAs. “You need to work with CAs/Lawyers/burn a bit of money seeking geography-specific guidance.” Via investment route

This is the most straightforward, if you’re wealthy.“Bring your capital with you. If you are at $1 million+ income levels, you can get freelancer visa, digital visas etc. in multiple countries,” he says. “Almost every country on earth wants such people. If you are a rich person, you will be welcomed with open arms across most places.” Advertisement

How to become a NRI? 3 routes:



1) Get a job abroad.



- This is fairly hard to do now

- With anti-immigration sentiment

- This is also the cheapest option, hence most competitive



2) Start a business abroad



- This requires capital investment.

- Getting a trade license ,… — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) June 18, 2025

Shrivastava clarifies that the post isn’t meant to influence anyone’s decision to leave or stay in India, “This is not a push that you become an NRI. Or not become an NRI. Do what you like, I am simply sharing a roadmap.”