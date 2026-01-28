Immigration New Zealand has released the 2026 application timeline and annual caps for its capped Working Holiday Schemes (WHS), giving aspiring work-and-travel applicants a clear view of when their country’s intake will open, and when it could close once the quota is used up.

The Working Holiday visa programme lets eligible young people from partner nations spend an extended period in New Zealand while taking up short-term jobs to support their travels. For 2026, the openings will happen in stages between February and November, with dates varying by nationality. Once the allotted places for a country are taken, that intake shuts, and the scheme resumes only in 2027.

2025 spots may still be available

A key point for applicants: if a country still has unused WHS slots from 2025, those places will remain available until the quota runs out. Only after that happens will applications pause and restart on the confirmed 2026 launch dates, when the new annual caps come into force.

What the Working Holiday visa covers

A Working Holiday visa is designed for travellers who want to experience New Zealand beyond a brief holiday. While travel remains the main purpose, visa holders are allowed to work and study within set limits, making the scheme especially attractive for backpackers, gap-year travellers and young professionals looking for overseas exposure.

Who can apply and how long the visa lasts

Requirements vary by country, but most schemes accept applications from people aged 18 to 30, with some nationalities eligible up to 35.

The length of stay also depends on nationality:

Most applicants: up to 12 months

Canada: up to 23 months

United Kingdom: up to 36 months, under long-standing bilateral arrangements

Applicants can only receive one Working Holiday visa in their lifetime.

What you can do in New Zealand on WHS

Once in New Zealand, Working Holiday visa holders can begin working soon after arrival, typically taking up seasonal or casual roles in hospitality, tourism, farming, orchards, and vineyards.

They can also travel in and out of the country during the visa’s validity, and pursue short courses, including language programmes, with study or training allowed for up to six months.

However, the visa does not allow settling into a permanent or long-term full-time role. Anyone planning to continue working beyond the Working Holiday period must switch to another visa category, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa. Applicants are also expected to show they have enough funds for their stay, plus onward or return travel.

How applications work

WHS applications are submitted online through Immigration New Zealand and can only be filed once the intake for a specific country is officially open. In many cases, people can apply from outside New Zealand, and even while already inside the country.

Once the visa is approved, it must be activated by entering New Zealand within 12 months. It cannot be postponed, cancelled for reissue, or carried forward to a later year.

Because the programme is quota-based, applying early can make a decisive difference, especially for countries with limited slots.

New Zealand Working Holiday Scheme 2026: confirmed dates and annual caps

Immigration New Zealand has confirmed the following opening dates and caps for 2026: