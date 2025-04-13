CGHS card rules: Health ministry revises guidelines for central govt employees

In a significant development for central government employees, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued a new directive regarding the issuance of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) cards. The ministry has clarified that employees whose monthly salary deductions include contributions to the CGHS are entitled to receive a CGHS service card automatically. This applies even if they have not submitted an application for the card. The decision is aimed at ensuring that employees are not unfairly denied health benefits due to non-application.

According to the health ministry, the directive mandates all ministries and departments to issue CGHS cards to employees whose salaries are regularly deducted for CGHS contributions. The memorandum highlights that many employees, despite making contributions, fail to apply for the CGHS card. The ministry has deemed it unfair to withhold access to CGHS facilities under these circumstances. The automatic issuance of CGHS cards is intended to rectify this situation, ensuring that no contributing employee is left without the benefits they are entitled to.

The CGHS is a compulsory health scheme, and deductions begin automatically for employees whose residential area falls within the CGHS dispensary zones. The ministry's office memorandum clearly states that it is unnecessary for these employees to apply separately for the CGHS card. "If the CGHS contribution were being compulsorily deducted from the monthly salary of the government employee, it would be unfair to deny the government servant the benefit of CGHS facilities merely on the ground that he/she had not applied to the administration branch for getting a CGHS card," the order said. This reinforces the ministry's commitment to equitably providing health services to all eligible government employees.

Further, the health ministry has instructed administrative branches to ensure CGHS cards are automatically issued to relevant employees. In cases where employees fail to apply despite repeated notifications, the responsible officer is to be informed so that appropriate action can be initiated. This move is expected to bring relief to many central government workers who are contributing to the CGHS but have not received the corresponding service card. It places the onus on the department to facilitate the issuance of these cards, thereby removing bureaucratic obstacles to accessing health benefits.

The revision of the CGHS card rules underscores the importance the government places on employee welfare and its commitment to streamlining processes for better service delivery. This initiative is likely to foster trust in the system and ensure that health services are accessible to all contributing employees, aligning with the broader goal of enhancing public sector efficiency and employee satisfaction.

According to a report by Financial Express, there were discussions in January 2025 about the Health Ministry potentially replacing CGHS with an insurance-based scheme known as Central Government Employees and Pensioners Health Insurance Scheme (CGEPHIS). This scheme could be administered through insurance companies that are registered with the insurance regulator IRDAI. Despite these reports, the government has not yet provided official confirmation on this matter.