CGHS facilities: These government employees and retirees will get extended facilities; check details, FAQs

The Central government has recently expanded benefits for both current and former employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). Health services under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) are now available to active and retired KVS employees based on their ranks. Information regarding application procedures, subscription fees, and the responsibilities of different regional offices can be found in the provided details.

FAQs for KVS Employees

Is the CGHS scheme mandatory or optional?

The scheme of CGHS is not mandatory. It is optional for both serving and retired employees of KVS.

Is there a specific application format?

Yes, retired employees must use the prescribed application form (Annexure-II of the KVS letter dated November 4, 2024) to opt for the CGHS facility.

Are all fields in the application form mandatory?

Yes, all fields in the application form are mandatory. Incomplete forms are liable to be rejected.

Where should retired employees submit the subscription amount?

The subscription amount, along with the application form, must be remitted to the Retirement Benefit Sanctioning Regional Office. Details such as account numbers and IFSC codes are provided for remitting the amount.

Does the Regional Office Need to Transfer the Subscription Amount?

No, the Retirement Benefit Sanctioning Regional Office retains the amount submitted by the retired employee. A confirmation of receipt is included in the prescribed format.

Who pays the amount to CGHS authorities?

The opted Regional Office is responsible for paying the amount to the CGHS authorities based on the city rate. If the Regional Office lacks sufficient funds, it can request additional funds from KVS Headquarters.

Who issues the letter for stopping FMA?

The Retirement Benefit Sanctioning Regional Office, KVS Headquarters, or Zonal Institutes of Education and Training (ZIETs) will issue a letter for stopping the Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA). This letter is attached to the application before forwarding it to the opted Regional Office.

Role of the retirement benefit sanctioning regional office

This office verifies details in the application form, issues letters to stop FMA to the pension disbursing authority, confirms receipt of the CGHS contribution, and maintains proper records.

What are opted regional offices?

The chosen Regional Office functions as a facilitator for issuing CGHS cards and reimbursing medical claims for retired employees. It submits the application and CGHS contribution to the appropriate CGHS authority and processes the reimbursement of medical claims. These guidelines are designed to simplify the process and guarantee that eligible KVS employees, whether current or retired, can easily avail themselves of CGHS benefits.