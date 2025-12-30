Rising dengue and lifestyle diseases push Indians toward higher health insurance cover, shows report

Illness patterns among Indians are undergoing a noticeable shift, with a sharp rise in infectious diseases such as dengue, malaria and common flu, alongside a growing burden of lifestyle-related ailments, according to Care Health Insurance’s Annual Trends Report 2025. The findings point to a healthcare landscape increasingly shaped by a mix of seasonal infections, chronic conditions and age-related diseases, prompting more Indians to seek comprehensive health insurance coverage.

The report highlights a surge in claims linked to vector-borne and respiratory illnesses, reflecting changing weather patterns, urban density and greater exposure risks. Dengue and malaria continue to feature prominently during peak seasons, while common flu and respiratory infections are becoming more frequent across age groups. Health experts say fluctuating temperatures, air pollution and post-pandemic immunity gaps may be contributing to this rise.

At the same time, lifestyle-related ailments are emerging as a major driver of healthcare utilisation. Claims related to heart conditions, respiratory disorders, cancer and arthritis are increasing steadily, underscoring the growing impact of sedentary lifestyles, stress, poor dietary habits and an ageing population. High-value claims for cardiac procedures and cancer treatments stood out in the report, pointing to rising medical complexity and higher treatment costs.

This evolving disease profile has also altered how Indians approach health insurance. Care Health Insurance reported a more than 27% increase in insured members between underwriting years 2023–24 and 2024–25, indicating heightened awareness about financial protection against medical emergencies. Rising healthcare inflation and repeated exposure to health risks have encouraged families to opt for broader and higher coverage.

Across age groups, the average sum insured has increased, reflecting a preference for stronger financial buffers. Notably, coverage for children has expanded, with the 0–17 age group seeing a significant rise in average sum insured, suggesting parents are prioritising early protection. Young adults between 18 and 35 years continue to form the largest segment of first-time policyholders, accounting for over 30% of total customers, while the share of senior citizens has climbed to nearly 14%, highlighting growing demand for eldercare solutions.

Preventive healthcare is also gaining traction as consumers look beyond hospitalisation. More policyholders are engaging with wellness features such as step tracking, health check-ups and teleconsultations, often linked to premium discounts. Care Health Insurance noted a sharp increase in the use of preventive tools on its mobile app, reflecting a broader shift toward proactive health management.

Digital adoption is reshaping how Indians interact with health insurers. Website visits with high purchase intent have more than doubled over the past three years, while online renewals and app-based services are becoming the norm. Nearly a third of claims were filed through mobile apps over the last year, and a growing share of renewals is now completed digitally, driven by convenience and faster turnaround.

Industry observers say the combination of rising illness incidence and digital convenience is redefining health insurance behaviour in India. As infectious diseases coexist with lifestyle and age-related ailments, comprehensive coverage, preventive care and seamless digital access are becoming essential rather than optional.

The report suggests that India’s healthcare challenges are no longer limited to episodic outbreaks but reflect deeper structural changes in how people live, work and age. With illnesses becoming more frequent and complex, the emphasis is shifting toward preparedness—both in terms of health habits and financial protection—signalling a new phase in the country’s healthcare and insurance journey.