Health insurance: Do I really need a separate health cover at 18 if I’m covered under my parents’ policy?

I have just turned 18 and recently started my undergraduate studies. My parents have always covered me under their family health plan, but now that I am an adult, I keep hearing that it is important to have an individual health insurance policy of my own. I find this confusing because I am healthy, active, and still dependent on my parents.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Why is it necessary for someone my age to consider an independent health plan so early in life? Are there benefits to buying it at 18 instead of waiting until I begin working? I would like to understand how starting this early helps in building long-term protection, whether it affects waiting periods or future eligibility, and if it plays any role in securing lifelong coverage.

Advice by Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Turning 18 is an important milestone. It marks the beginning of independence, decision-making, and personal responsibility. At this age, most young adults start focusing on academics, future careers, and building financial awareness. Health insurance, however, often feels like a distant need because you are healthy, active, and covered under your parents’ policy.

Advertisement

That belief is understandable. At 18, you do not immediately need to buy a separate health plan. Most family health policies allow dependent children to remain covered until the age of 25 or until they become financially independent, whichever comes first. Continuing under your parents’ plan during this stage is a wise and cost-effective choice because it ensures continuous protection while you focus on studies and early career goals.

However, this is also the right time to start understanding how health insurance works and how it supports long-term financial stability. When you eventually begin your professional journey, it is important to transition to an individual policy of your own. The earlier you make that shift, typically in your early or mid-twenties, the stronger your health protection foundation becomes.

Advertisement

Buying health insurance early in your working years has several advantages. You enter the system at a low-risk stage, which makes it easier to secure comprehensive coverage without medical exclusions or conditions. Premiums are also more affordable, and once you continue renewing regularly, you build a record of uninterrupted coverage. Many new age health insurance products reward healthy customers by way of premium discounts attached to the wellness program which are in-built in the product, wherein you may get attractive discounts.

Starting early also helps you complete waiting periods well before you need the coverage. By the time you are in your late twenties, your policy is already mature, offering full benefits without delays or exclusions. This kind of preparation is not about expecting illness but about being financially and practically ready for life’s uncertainties.

Under your parents' current policy, it is worth exploring features such as coverage for outpatient consultations and diagnostic tests. Many modern health insurance products offer annual check-ups that help detect conditions early. These benefits create a long-term culture of health awareness.

At 18, the focus should be on education, building aspirations, and learning financial discipline. Staying under your parents’ cover until you begin earning is absolutely fine. But it is equally important to recognise that health insurance will soon become a vital part of your personal financial plan. When you take your first step into financial independence, making health protection your first investment is one of the smartest decisions you can make.