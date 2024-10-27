Festival ready: Essential tips to safeguard from scams during Diwali and Dhanteras shopping

When you take the festive season ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, this is one of the big seasons for shopping online, and also one of the biggest seasons for digital frauds. The more transactions happen on e-commerce platforms, the more shoppers need to be vigilant and not fall into the trap of fraudsters.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services, says, "One of the most important steps can be shopping from trusted and secure websites. Check whether the URL contains 'https', and avoid opening links or offers that seem too good to be true. Many scammers use fake sales or fraudulent e-commerce websites to 'trap' unsuspecting buyers into making purchases or revealing personal information."

You should always use a secure payment gateway, and when possible, choose credit cards or secure payment apps that also have extra fraud protection. "Never use public Wi-Fi to make your transactions because hackers may easily tap into your financial information when using a public Wi-Fi network by siphoning from it. Account two-factor authentication helps in combating unauthorised access and is activated in accounts when one enables the two-factor authentication option," says Aggarwal.

So, beware of phishing emails or SMS promising special festive discounts. Always verify the sender's authenticity before clicking on any link. By being alert and following these tips, you can enjoy a safe and risk-free shopping experience this Diwali and Dhanteras, which is truly about celebrations not risks.

Offline Shopping: You must avoid purchasing from unknown or suspicious vendors. Verify the authenticity of products, especially gold and silver jewellery, by checking for hallmarks and certifications. Be cautious of counterfeit products that may look similar to original brands but are of inferior quality. Avoid paying in cash as it is difficult to track transactions and dispute fraudulent charges. Also, be vigilant of your surroundings and avoid getting distracted by people asking for directions or help.

By following these tips, you can enjoy a safe and secure shopping experience this Diwali and Dhanteras.

