Gold, silver rates April 7, 2026: Delhi gold prices hit ₹15,080/g; Chennai slightly higher at ₹15,263/g

Gold, silver rates: Gold and silver prices on April 7, 2026, witnessed volatile movements on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), with both metals swinging between gains and losses before stabilising in positive territory during the late morning session.

Gold futures (June 5 contract) were trading at ₹1,50,228 around 11:35 am, up ₹247 or 0.16%. The yellow metal saw sharp intraday fluctuations, slipping earlier to a low of ₹1,49,625, down 0.23%, before rebounding to touch a high of ₹1,50,474, reflecting a 0.32% gain. The recovery indicates mild buying interest at lower levels, although the overall momentum remains cautious.

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Silver futures (May 5 contract) mirrored a similar trend, exhibiting high volatility. Prices initially declined to ₹2,31,800, registering a fall of 0.67% in early trade. However, strong recovery followed, pushing silver to an intraday high of ₹2,35,547, up nearly 1%. It later traded at ₹2,34,500, gaining ₹1,121 or 0.48%, suggesting intermittent buying support despite uncertain market cues.

Market participants noted that precious metals are currently showing limited reaction to global geopolitical developments, signalling the absence of strong safe-haven demand. Analysts highlighted that silver continues to trade within a narrow range, with immediate resistance seen between ₹2,33,000 and ₹2,34,000. A decisive breakout above this zone could trigger further upside, while a breach below ₹2,30,000 may lead to increased selling pressure.

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Globally, bullion prices remained largely flat, offering limited directional cues to domestic markets.

In the physical market, gold prices in Delhi stood at ₹1,10,592 per 8 grams for 22-carat and ₹1,20,640 per 8 grams for 24-carat gold. On a per gram basis, 24K gold prices across India ranged between ₹15,000 and ₹15,300, while 22K gold hovered around ₹13,800–₹14,000. Silver prices were near ₹2,49,900 per kg, with minor regional variations driven by local demand and taxes.

Among major cities, Delhi recorded 24K gold at ₹15,080 per gram and 22K at ₹13,824, while Mumbai and Kolkata reported similar levels at ₹15,065 and ₹13,809, respectively. Chennai continued to trade at a premium, with 24K gold at ₹15,263 per gram and 22K at ₹13,991. Silver prices remained broadly consistent across metros, with slight variations across regions.