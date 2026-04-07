Oracle layoffs 2026: How much severance US employees are getting?

Last week, Oracle conducted a massive workforce reduction drive, affecting thousands of employees globally across divisions and roles. The numbers are expected to be as high as 30,000, creating a shockwave among tech workers.

While Oracle has not provided any public statement on layoffs, many impacted employees were open about their experience and frustration on platforms like LinkedIn and Reddit. As people share their experiences, many have also revealed what Oracle is offering as severance pay to employees in the United States and India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Impacted employees in the US have received details on their severance pay, and many have shared the details online.

Also read: No meeting, no warning, just a mail: Oracle layoffs 2026 raise questions on process, pay, and scale

Oracle's layoff severance pay in the US

In the layoff notification email, Oracle said, “After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change.”

“As a result, today is your last working day,” it added.

In addition, employees also received mail around their severance pay that revealed that they will receive a four-week base salary for the first year of service and one additional week for each extra year, which is limited to 26 weeks, as per a Business Insider report. However, the severance calculation for employees is based on their most recent hire date.

Advertisement

However, Local labor laws, which is WARN Act in the US, may influence the final severance amount. Notably, severance rules differ by location, and there’s no confirmation that the same policy or benefits apply to employees in other countries.

Also read: Oracle layoffs 2026: The severance formula offered to 12,000 Indian staff

It should also be noted that Oracle’s severance pay in India is separate and is designed within the country’s labour laws. In India, impacted employees will be getting 15 days of base salary paid, leave encashment, Ex gratia with an extra 15 days’ salary per year of service and a fixed 2 months’ salary. Lastly, they will also get t 1 month of “gardening leave” salary and Rs 20,000 for insurance.